The District 10 Track & Field Championships are ongoing at Slippery Rock University's William Lennox Track.
The following are the area's D-10 champs. The events with no listing are not yet complete. This will be updated as results are posted.
Wolf Creek Race Management is the timing service. Visit wolfcreektrackclub.com for results.
Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner and photographer Tanner Mondok are covering the event. Story and pictures will be in Monday's edition of The Herald.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
100 hurdles: Ondrea Young (Sharon), 15.42
100: Riley Tighe (Sharpsville), 12.69
3200 relay: Greenville (Sarah Daly, Josie Lewis, Karis McElhaney, Peyton Davis), 9:58.78.
200: Lydia Reed (Lakeview), 25.74.
1600: Karis McElhaney (Greenville), 5:16.82.
400 relay: Sharpsville (Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe, Tamya Hubbard), 50.46.
400: Lydia Reed (Lakeview), 59.56.
300 hurdles: Abbey Nichols (Grove City), 47.42.
3200:
1600 relay:
Pole vault: Erika McGowan (Lakeview), 11-0.
High jump: Rylee Gorrell (Grove City), 5-0.
Long jump:
Triple jump: Grace Bresnan (Reynolds), 37-10 1/2.
Shot put: Maggie Goodlin (Greenville), 36-7 3/4.
------
CLASS 3A GIRLS
100: Josslyn Hancock (Hickory), 12.80.
3200:
1600 relay:
Shot put: Jessica Miklos (Hickory), 35-6.
Discus: Jessica Miklos (Hickory), 112-2.
------
CLASS 2A BOYS
110 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock), 14.83.
200: Danick Hinkson (Lakeview), 22.37.
400: Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock), 50.90.
300 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock), 38.71.
3200:
1600 relay:
Pole vault: Solomon Glavach (Wilmington), 14-6.
High jump:
Long jump: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock), 22-10 1/4.
Triple jump: Jack Thomas (Commodore Perry), 43-11.
CLASS 3A BOYS
3200:
1600 relay:
Long jump: Luca Bertolasio (Hickory), 22-1 1/2.
