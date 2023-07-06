MAJOR DIVISION
• Hermitage 7, Slippery Rock 0 — At Carl Harris Little League Field in Hermitage on Wednesday, Joe Zappia ripped two singles and drove in two runs and Seth Lordo doubled and knocked in a pair to lead Hermitage past Slippery Rock.
Will Geisel added three singles for Hermitage while Jordan Bochert and Luke Becker both singled.
Geisel (four innings), Becker (one inning), and Bochert split time on the mound for Hermitage. Geisel struck out five batters and only allowed three hits. Becker fanned two hitters and Bochert struck out three.
Dom Erdos (four innings) and Carter Rudish pitched for Slippery Rock. The duo collected five strikeouts and gave up nine hits.
Manny Eusebio doubled for Slippery Rock while Liam Johnson and Weston Bromley singled.
Hermitage advances to play Sharon at 6 p.m. Friday while Slippery Rock was eliminated.
• West Middlesex 4, Sharon 2 — At West Middlesex on Wednesday, Cooper Ondic fired a no-hitter through four innings as WM defeated Sharon.
Ondic struck out nine batters during his time on the mound.
Blaine Bowers, Lucas White, Austin Novosel, and Mason Argenziano had hits for West Middlesex. Novosel drove in two runs and White had an RBI.
Carter Fertig (three innings), Nick Fromm, Lai’on Lampkins, and Bryce Bodien pitched for Sharon. Fertig fanned three, walked four, and allowed three runs on four hits. The other three pitchers had five strikeouts, five walks, and gave up no hits.
Fromm singled at the plate for Sharon.
ALSO
SHARPSVILLE 9-12 SEMIFINALS
• Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays 5, Ross Aviation 4 White Sox — In a tightly-contested, well-played semifinal clash, the Blue Jays edged Ross Aviation.
Blue Jays ace Colton Derr pitched 5 2/3 innings before hitting his pitch limit, striking out 11 batters while scattering three hits.
Dillon Wilson fanned the final batter to earn the save.
Derr had two hits and an rbi to help his cause.Hudson Sincek had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Tyson Trufley doubled, and Nick Titus recorded a single and drove in the game-deciding RBI.
For the White Sox, Zayden Musch had a good outing on the mound. He fanned nine hitters in five innings. At the plate, he doubled, singled, and scored twice.
Manny Roskos fanned three batters in relief.
The White Sox also had hits from Roskos, Levi Mabry, and Tristan Green.
Ralph’s Barber Shop faces the Holy Name Padres at 6 p.m. Friday for the league championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.