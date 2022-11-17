WASHINGTON, Pa. — Trailing by 5-1/2 lengths at the three-quarters with potential paths to victory blocked by breakers, Keystone Chaos moved well to the center of the track, roared through the lane and sprang a 15-1 upset in Thursday’s $19,300 Open Handicap Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Jim Daugherty of Mercer trains Keystone Chaos, a 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings, for Michele Daugherty, also of Mercer.
Kings County controlled the fractions, and when likely challengers Tequila Talkin and Oberto broke stride turning for home, it appeared Kings County would roll to victory. But Keystone Chaos and Brian Zendt had other ideas. They brushed through the grandstand side of the stretch and downed Kings County by a length in 1:53.4 over a “good” surface. Tequila Talkin recovered to finish third but saw his three-race winning streak snapped.
Elsewhere on Thursday’s card, Captain McCrae found a good early seat, then rallied through the lane to score for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia. The 2-year-old gelding took an $11,500 Conditioned Pace in 1:54.3 for his fourth win in nine career outings.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 13-race program features a $2,588.99 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 p.m.
