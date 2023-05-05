WASHINGTON, Pa. — HS Winchester shot the Lightning Lane and scored for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer —in Friday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 3-year-old gelding captured an $11,500 Conditioned Trot in a career-best 1:56.3.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Saturday when the 14-race Kentucky Derby Day card features a pair of stakes for sophomore colt and gelding pacers — a Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a PA Stallion Series event — with combined purses exceeding $245,000.
Special post time for the Derby Day card is 11:30 a.m., which also marks the start of a full-day of family-centric festivities, including a Derby hat contest, live music, food and beverage specials, paddock tours, starting gate rides and winners’ circle pictures.
Those activities are coordinated by both The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA). — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
