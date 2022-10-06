WASHINGTON, Pa. — In a race thrown wide open by the break of the leader entering the final turn, Keystone Chaos persevered on the rim and captured Thursday’s $19,300 Open Handicap Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
A 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding, Keystone Chaos now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $189,471, for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Michele Daugherty, both of Mercer.
Tequila Talkin, the 4-5 favorite, appeared comfortable on top when he stuck them in, leaving Joey to inherit the lead along the cones. Though he had been challenging without cover for some time, Keystone Chaos wore Joey down and triumphed in a career-best 1:53.2. Oberto rallied for second, 1/2 length back, while Joey saved show.
Friday’s 13-race program at The Meadows features eight Pennsylvania Fairs championships with $200,000 in total purses. On the wagering front, the card offers a $1,484.49 carryover in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 5:10 p.m. — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
