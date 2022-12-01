WASHINGTON, Pa. — Keystone Chaos stalked the leader from the pocket, then charged through the Lightning Lane to win his third straight in Thursday’s $19,300 Open Handicap Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Keystone Chaos, who has won 11 times this year and boasts a lifetime bankroll of $224,003, races for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Michele Daugherty, both of Mercer.
Keystone Chaos won a three-ply battle for the early lead but released Warrawee Whisper past the quarter. When Brian Zendt pointed Keystone Chaos to the Lightning Lane, the 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding kicked it into high gear and scored in 1:54.3. Gold Stones rallied for second, 3/4 lengths back, with Joey third.
Elsewhere on Thursday’s card, Heytherwillie inherited the front when the leader brokestride, and he made the most of it, pulling off a 16-1 upset for trainer Kaylee Martin of Grove City. Jodi Martin of Grove City and Fred Uber Jr. of Sandy Lake campaign Heytherwillie, who captured a $12,100 Conditioned Trot in 1:59.1.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 12-race program features a pair of carryovers — $13,840.96 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5, $1,000.92 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
