WASHINGTON, Pa. — Mr Jeff seized the early lead and never relinquished it, scoring convincingly for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty, both of Mercer, in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 4-year-old gelding captured a $9,400 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:57 for his eighth career victory.
Daughertys were successful elsewhere on Thursday’s card as Bill’s son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Michelle Daugherty, also of Mercer, triumphed with Keystone Chaos. Despite being parked twice during the mile, the 5-year-old gelding took a $9,500 Conditioned Trot in 1:54.3. He now has banked $170,505.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 11-race program features a pair of carryovers: $793.34 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $240.75 in the Jackpot Pick 5, First post is 5:10 p.m. — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
