WASHINGTON, Pa. — Mr Jeff outkicked HS Judy Jetson in the stretch and scored for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty, both of Mercer, on Thursday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. The 4-year-old gelding captured a $9,400 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:56.4, just a tick off his lifetime mark.
Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Mac Deeno passed up an early tuck to persevere for the lead, a winning decision that saw him triumph for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia. The 9-year-old trotter took a $10,800 Conditioned event in 1:54.3 to lift his lifetime bankroll to $485,011.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 12-race program features a pair of stakes for freshman colt and gelding trotters: a $151,230 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event. On the wagering front, the card offers a $4,552.54 carryover in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4) and a $1,644.25 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is at 5:10 p.m.
