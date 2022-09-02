WASHINGTON, Pa. — Rising MVP scored a convincing front-end win for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer — in Friday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 7-year-old gelding captured an $11,000 Conditioned Trot for the 39th victory of his career. He now boasts a bankroll of $447,376.
Elsewhere on Friday’s card, Keystone Chester rolled to his second straight win for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia. The 11-year-old gelding took an $8,500 Conditioned Trot on the front end in 1:56.3 to push his career earnings to $516,283.
Saturday’s blockbuster card at The Meadows features four $253,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stake championships for 3-year-olds as well as a $50,000 consolation in each division. Overall, more than $1.2 million in purses will be up for grabs. The pari-mutuel program begins at 12:45 p.m., with a non-wagering event — one of the consolations — set for 12:30.
