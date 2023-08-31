HARTFORD, Ohio — Despite a persistent drizzle throughout the evening with fall-like conditions, Sharon Speedway was able to persevere and defeat Mother Nature in the second and final “Wednesday Night Thunder” program of the 94th anniversary season.
The fans in the stands and around the world watching on DIRTVision were treated to two spectacular feature events. Celebrating in Victory Lane were Dave Blaney in the “410” Sprint Cars and Mat Williamson in the Big-Block Modifieds.
Tenth-starting Dave Blaney passed Lee Jacobs on lap 12 then held off 12th-starting Dale Blaney and a furious charge by 22nd-starting Brandon Spithaler over the final five laps to win a thrilling 30-lap “410” Sprint Car feature race. After winning the $3,000 season-opener and the $3,000 Western Pa. Speedweek event, the elder Blaney’s third victory of 2023 was worth $4,000.
“The track changed so much,” explained the 60-year-old Concord, N.C., National Sprint Car Hall of Fame racer. “It was really sticky early. When I came out for the feature it was way slippery and I was sure I didn’t have the right setup in to even have a chance, but it went right to the front. I’m surprised, but happy so it’s a great night.”
After crashing hard in the lead at the last event on July 29, Lee Jacobs took off in the lead getting by Dan Kuriger at the start of the feature with A.J. Flick and Bob Felmlee in tow. Dave Blaney, “Buckeye Bullet,” was already halfway to the front in fifth after the opening lap then passed Felmlee for fourth on lap two. One lap later, Blaney ducked under Flick for third. Up front, Jacobs had checked out from the field while Blaney quickly caught Kuriger. On lap six, Blaney made the pass of Kuriger for second, but found himself 3.494 seconds behind Jacobs.
While all eyes were on Blaney’s charge as he closed in on Jacobs, some of the attention focused to Spithaler, who was making his way forward. Spithaler cracked the top five on lap eight then passed Flick for fourth on lap 10. Back up front, Blaney caught Jacobs on lap 11 and made what would be the winning move one lap later on the bottom of turn two.
Spithaler continued to run the fence as he drove around Kuriger for third on lap 12 then did the same to Jacobs on lap 15 for second. Spithaler was 1.520 seconds behind leader Blaney when he made his way into second. As Spithaler tried to track down the elder Blaney, he couldn’t clear the lapped car of Jeremy Kornbau with his slider as he scrubbed off a bunch of speed allowing Dale Blaney to close in. Dale Blaney seemingly came out of nowhere as he then snuck under Spithaler for second on lap 20.
A caution for All Star Circuit of Champions regular Zeth Sabo slowed action with 25 laps completed. Under caution, fourth-running Jacobs suffered a flat tire as it appeared he may have run over Sabo’s debris. The last five laps had fans on the edge of their seats as the lead trio ran three distinct different lines — Dave Blaney the bottom, Dale Blaney the middle, and Spithaler the top.
The trio battled hard running nearly three-wide until Dave Blaney got away on the final lap and took his 37th career Sharon “410” win by 0.704 seconds.
Dale Blaney came up short in his quest of beating his brother to three wins this year as Dale won the first “Wednesday Night Thunder” show on June 28 followed by a victory on July 21, but had to settle for the $2,000 runner-up spot.
After winning his career first Sharon Speedway race on July 8 for the $2,500 “Lou Blaney Memorial” with the BRP Tour Series, Williamson returned on Wednesday and made the three-hour plus tow from Ridgeway, Ontario, worthwhile.
After dropping back to sixth early on in the 25-lap feature, Williamson charged to the front on the outside and passed fellow Northeast DIRTcar standout Erick Rudolph on lap 22 then pulled away to make it two-for-two in Big-Block Modified competition this season. Williamson earned $2,000 for his 199th career win in the caution-free event timed in 7:38.176.
Note: There will be no racing over Labor Day weekend. The next events will be Sept. 8-9 for the “Apple Festival Nationals.” The UMP Mods and Pro Stocks will run a complete show on Sept. 8 while heat races will be contested for the Big-Block Modifieds, RUSH Sprint Cars, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and Econo Mods. On Sept. 9, the “410” Sprint Cars will run a complete show for $3,000 to-win, while the classes that ran heat races only on Friday will run their remainder of their show. Stay tuned for more details.
• “410” Sprint Cars: 1. Dave Blaney; 2. Dale Blaney; 3. Brandon Spithaler; 4. Carl Bowser; 5. AJ Flick; 6. Danny Kuriger; 7. Dan McCarron; 8. Adam Kekich; 9. Bob Felmlee; 10. George Hobaugh; 11. Henry Malcuit; 12. Brandon Matus; 13. Max Stambaugh; 14. Jeremy Kornbau; 15. Stuart Brubaker; 16. Darren Pifer; 17. Brett Brunkenhoefer; 18. Brent Matus; 19. Michael Lutz Jr.; 20. Lee Jacobs.
• Big-Block Modifieds: 1. Mat Williamson; 2. Erick Rudolph; 3. Garrett Krummert; 4. Rick Regalski Jr.; 5. Rex King Jr.; 6. Mike Kinney; 7. Jim Rasey; 8. Mike Dougherty Jr.; 9. Justin Shea; 10. Ayden Cipriano; 11. Will Thomas III; 12. Brad Rapp; 13. Steve Feder; 14. Steve Slater; 15. Austin Eyler; 16. Rob Kristyak.
