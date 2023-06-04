HARTFORD, Ohio — Western PA Speedweek continued at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night as fans were treated to a week high of 31 Sprint Cars for round four of the five-night affair.
Celebrating in the Victory Lane were Dave Blaney (410 Sprint Cars), Jordan Perkins (Pro Stocks), Garrett Krummert of West Middlesex (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds), and Will Thomas III of Sharpsville (Econo Mods).
Total domination. That’s what race fans and fellow competitors of Blaney witnessed on Saturday. After a pair of runner-up finishes in his first two races of Western PA Speedweek at Pittsburgh and Lernerville, Blaney got over the hump with a beatdown not seen in sometime in the 30-lap feature.
Blaney passed Jared Zimbardi on a restart on lap four and with the final 27 laps going green-to-checkered, lapped up to fifth place and crossed the finish line by more than nine seconds over the second-place finisher. His second win in his two “410” Sprint Car starts this year at Sharon was worth $3,000.
“I saw the 2 car (A.J. Flick) on the first lap from eighth so you just run as hard as you can and try not to make any mistakes,” revealed the 60-year-old Concord, N.C. Hall of Famer. “The car was great again and had speed in a lot of different lanes- that’s what makes you hard to beat here if you can run all over the race track fast. I love coming here and winning- it’s just awesome. I came up from North Carolina, had a local crew I grabbed up, and we had a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone for coming out.”
Blaney started fourth and moved into third on the opening lap past his brother Dale. As Greg Wilson was challenging Zimbardi for the lead, Blaney overtook the runner-up spot on lap two. The only caution of the event was for a slowing John Walp with three laps scored. Once Blaney took the lead on the restart, it was lights out. Blaney opened up a lead of 3.161 seconds when he caught lapped traffic on lap nine and that lead would only grow.
Flick, who swept last year’s three-night Speedweek and entered the night with two wins to date in 2023 Speedweek, was third as he continues to lead the $3,000 to-win point championship with one night to go.
Perkins of New Castle also put his name in the record books as a feature winner at the historic dirt track. Perkins led the final 19 laps of the Pro Stock feature and kept divisional standout and veteran Bobby Whitling at bay to capture a popular victory.
Perkins slipped under another veteran Pro Stock racer in Jamie Duncan to take the lead on lap two in the 20-lap feature. Fifth-starting Scott Stiffler passed Duncan for second on lap three. Paul Davis then drove around Duncan on lap five to take third. Following the event’s first caution for a spin by Jamie Scharba, eighth-starting Whitling took over third from Davis before the second and final caution of the race with 12 laps scored.
Back under green flag conditions, Perkins continued to lead, while Whitling challenged Stiffler for second. Whitling made the pass on lap 14 but found himself 1.182 seconds back of Perkins. Whitling was unable to challenge Perkins over the final six laps as Perkins’ lead actually grew. At the finish, Perkins took his first Sharon checkered flag by a margin of 1.754 seconds.
Krummert, 35, of West Middlesex out-dueled fellow Modified veteran Rob Kristyak and kept up and coming teenage star Ben Easler in his tracks to become the third different RUSH Sportsman Modified winner in as many races this season. It was the second time Krummert has been victorious in two tries driving for his good friend Jordan Ehrenberg as he also took the checkered on July 9, 2022. The feature went non-stop in 6:38.142.
Kole Holden and Kristyak led the field to green for the 20-lap feature. Holden took the early lead as he was trying to sweep the weekend for the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series after being victorious on Friday night at Raceway 7. It was a four-car race for the lead with Holden trying to fend off Easler, Kristyak, and Krummert. After falling back to third, Kristyak made the outside work passing Easler for second then raced side-by-side with Holden several laps for the lead.
Kristyak officially led lap five, but it was a three-car race for the lead on lap seven as Krummert moved into second. Krummert’s winning move came off the bottom of turn four on lap eight and went on to capture his 11th career win in the division and 12th overall at Sharon.
After challenging Jacob Eucker for much of the race, Will Thomas III made the winning move on the final lap to become the third different Econo Mod winner in three races this year. The 20-lap feature was caution-plagued with eight stoppages.
Eucker started on the pole, while Thomas lined up fourth. Thomas moved to third past opening night winner, Dustin DeMattia, on lap two before the first caution of the event with three laps scored. When racing resumed on lap four, Thomas slipped under Garrett Calvert for second. Thomas pressured Eucker on lap 13, while Jeremy Double challenged Calvert for third.
Thomas pulled even with Eucker on lap 19 and was able to make the outside work in turns three and four and took the checkered flag first by just 0.207 seconds.
UP NEXT: Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars and RUSH Sprints on June 13.
––––––
• “410” Sprints: 1. Dave Blaney; 2. Zane DeVault; 3. AJ Flick; 4. Ryan Smith; 5. Greg Wilson; 6. George Hobaugh; 7. Dale Blaney; 8. Jared Zimbardi; 9. Mark Smith; 10. Carl Bowser.
• Pro Stocks: 1. Jordan Perkins; 2. Bobby Whitling; 3. Scott Stiffler; 4. Paul Davis; 5. Jonathan Davis; 6. Coleton Longwell; 7. Scott Malone; 8. Steve D’Apolito; 9. Troy DeZarn; 10. Jamie Scharba.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Garrett Krummert; 2. Benjamin Easler; 3. Rob Kristyak; 4. JC Boyer; 5. Kole Holden; 6. Ayden Cipriano; 7. Tony Tatgenhorst; 8. Brandon Ritchey; 9. Jacob Rutana; 10. Doug Rutana.
• Econo Mods: 1. Will Thomas III; 2. Jacob Eucker; 3. Jeremy Double; 4. Garrett Calvert; 5. Steve Haefke Jr.; 6. Dustin DeMattia; 7. Keith Felicetty; 8. Bryan Wagner; 9. Amelia Clay; 10. Seth Brenot.
