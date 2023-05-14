HARTFORD, Ohio — After some sprinkles and light showers for much of the morning and early afternoon, skies cleared allowing Sharon Speedway to open the 94th anniversary season on Saturday night for the first “Steel Valley Thunder” program of 2023.
Celebrating in Victory Lane were Dave Blaney (“410” Sprint Cars), Chad Ruhlman (RUSH Sprint Cars), Ben Easler (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds), and Dustin DeMattia (Econo Mods).
Hometown hero Dave Blaney turned in an excellent tune-up for this Saturday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car event by kicking off the season with a victory in the 30-lap “410” Sprint Car feature.
The 60-year-old National Sprint Car Hall-of-Famer, who now calls High Point, N.C. home, led from wire-to-wire to capture his milestone 30th career “410” victory at his home track which he co-owns.
Blaney took the $3,000 feature victory by a margin of 1.591 seconds in his No. 10 over Dylan Cisney, who made the long tow from central Pennsylvania after the World of Outlaws cancellation at Williams Grove Speedway.
Cisney started seventh and closed in on Blaney late, but ran out of time settling for a runner-up in his first visit to the Hartford oval. A.J. Flick was third after starting from the pole. Lee Jacobs was fourth in his first race of 2023 over Adam Kekich.
Greg Wilson, two-time All Star champion, charged from 14th to sixth over fellow Ohio standout Cole Duncan. George Hobaugh, 19th starting Brett Brunkenhoefer and Darren Pifer completed the top 10.
Ruhlman, four-time RUSH Sprint Car Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series champion, looks primed for a fifth $5,000 title in six years. The 46-year-old Erie driver of Tim Engles’ No. 68 car led from green-to-checkered in the 20-lap feature. One late race restart was all that slowed Ruhlman’s run to his 10th win in 25 races run all-time at Sharon.
Blaze Myers was 1.009 seconds behind Ruhlman as he fended off multi-division talent John Mollick for the runner-up spot. Brandon Blackshear was fourth over Brian Hartzell. Zack Wilson, Arnie Kent, Brian Cressley, Ricky Tucker, Jr., and Joe Buccola completed the top 10.
Easler picked up right where he left off last year in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. The 16-year-old Linesville racer, who won RUSH’s $3,500 Weekly Series and $1,000 “Route 7 Rumble” Series titles last year, had the most dominating performance of the night.
Easler started third and took the lead on lap two from Doug Rutana in the 20-lap feature. Easler’s No. 02 took the checkered flag first by a commanding 4.835 seconds over fourth-starting JC Boyer for his third career Sharon victory.
Jacob Wolfe was third over Rob Kristyak, while Rutana dropped to fifth. Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage, Kole Holden, Jacob Rutana, Dalton Gabriel, and Chelsie Kriegisch completed the top 10.
Dustin DeMattia, 2019 track champion, was back in an Econo Mod on Saturday night after having success in recent years in the UMP Modifieds. The 25-year-old Montville, Ohio, driver started third and took the lead on lap two following a restart.
DeMattia withstood numerous restarts in the 20-lap feature race including a last-lap, one-lap shootout and held off Will Thomas III of Sharpsville by just 0.181 seconds for his fourth career win in the division and fifth overall at the track in his No. 77D car.
Super Late Model racer Eric Wilson was third subbing for Garrett Calvert. Eighteen-time division winner Jeremy Double was fourth over Brian Toto. Steve Haefke (Jr), Scott Burk, Jr., Kevin Vanderhoof, Eric Nellis III, and Troy Pinch completed the top 10.
• Coming up this Saturday will be the first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in a $10,000 to-win event along with the Pro Stocks.
Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate. Reserved and advance tickets are available through the World of Outlaws website.
––––––
SHARON SPEEDWAY RESULTS
• “410” Sprint Cars: 1. Dave Blaney; 2. Dylan Cisney; 3. AJ Flick; 4. Lee Jacobs; 5. Adam Kekich; 6. Greg Wilson; 7. Cole Duncan; 8. George Hobaugh Jr.; 9. Brett Brunkenhoefer; 10. Darren Pifer; 11. Darin Gallagher; 12. Michael Bauer; 13. Danny Kuriger; 14. Carl Bowser; 15. Cody Bova; 16. Chris Verda; 17. David Kalb Jr.; 18. Andy Cavanaugh; 19. Michael Lutz Jr.; 20. Brent Matus; 21. Brandon Matus; 22. Dan Shetler; 23. Dale Blaney; 24. Bob Felmlee.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Chad Ruhlman; 2. Blaze Myers; 3. John Mollick; 4. Brandon Blackshear; 5. Brian Hartzell; 6. Zack Wilson; 7. Arnie Kent; 8. Brian Cressley; 9. Ricky Tucker Jr.; 10. Joe Buccola; 11. Jeff Metzger; 12. AJ MacQuarrie; 13. Kevin Ruhlman; 14. Brandon Shughart; 15. Charlie Utsinger; 16. Kevin Kaserman; 17. Amelia Clay; 18. Lacey Shuttleworth; 19. Don Blaney; 20. Devon Deeter; 21. Tyler Clark.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Benjamin Easler; 2. JC Boyer; 3. Jacob Wolfe; 4. Rob Kristyak; 5. Doug Rutana; 6. Ayden Cipriano; 7. Kole Holden; 8. Jacob Rutana; 9. Dalton Gabriel; 10. Chelsie Kriegisch; 11. Jackson Kristyak.
• Econo Mods: 1. Dustin DeMattia; 2. Will Thomas III; 3. Eric Wilson; 4. Jeremy Double; 5. Brian Toto; 6. Steve Haefke Jr.; 7. Scott Burk; 8. Kevin Vanderhoof; 9. Eric Nellis II; 10. Troy Pinch; 11. Carter Bidwell; 12. Travis Carothers; 13. Alex Siekkinen; 14. Don Watson; 15. Jason Fosnaught; 16. Keith Felicetty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.