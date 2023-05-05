CORTLAND, Ohio — Throughout the day, Aiden Jones and Christian Davis were among the top times in the sprint events Thursday night. But Davis accounted for 24 points for the Brookfield boys track team as the Warriors finished sixth at the Trumbull County meet.
The Warriors finished with 62 points at Lakeview High School in Cortland, Ohio. At the end of the meet, Davis was named the boys MVP of the contest.
“Christian, he’s getting good. Really good,” Jones said. “His workouts at practice are insane. He’s a really good athlete. He’s doing good. He’s gonna be big one day”
Davis won the 400-meter dash and the 200. The Brookfield sophomore ran a time of 49.37 seconds to win the 400. Davis and Jones were neck and neck, but Davis pulled out the win with a 22.33. Jones was the runner-up with a 22.46.
Jones finished first in the 100 with a 10.92. Davis wasn’t too far behind with an 11.32, good enough for fourth.
Davis and Jones were also part of the 4x100 relay team. They joined Brett Carsone and Donovan Pawlowski as the Warriors ran a 43.52 for second place. Warren Harding won the relay with a 42.88.
“We don’t really have competition. It’s basically just (Jones and Davis),” Jones said. “It was nice. Tonight there was more competition. It wasn’t just us in the 200, it was all of us pushing ourselves. The last 50 meters of the 200, it was just me and him. We just go at it all the time.”
Davis and Jones weren’t the only boys to have a solid showing for Brookfield. Ryan Tetrick finished third in the shot put behind a pair of McDonald throwers. Tetrick finished with a throw of 48 feet and 11 3/4 inches. Kyle Crown won the event with a 51-2, and Jack Reckard was the runner-up with a 51-0.
With the sun down, Tetrick finished his day with the discus. He registered an attempt of 150-0 while tossing into the darkness.
The Brookfield thrower wasn’t entirely pleased with his performance in Cortland. He thought he could have done better, and he admitted that he’s been in a funk lately.
However, Tetrick thinks it’s all a mental game. He just has to get into the right headspace over the next week or so.
“I’m making good numbers, but I’m never pleased with myself until I reach the goals I made ahead,” Tetrick said. “I have to work on not thinking about goals, but thinking about form in every meet.”
The Warriors have a couple weeks before the real competition begins. The Division III district meet will be held on May 17.
“For the runners, we haven’t slowed down. I’m still pushing them as hard as I can,” Brookfield boys track coach Adam Hughes said. “We haven’t let down at all, so for them to run the times that they did, we’re not even close to peaking because we’re running hard three, four times per week.”
On the girls side, the Warriors finished 17th with three points.
Cailey Wellman ran a 50.65 in the 300 hurdles, which was good enough for a sixth-place finish. She was the only Brookfield girl to record a top-eight finish on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.