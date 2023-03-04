LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who won the October race at Las Vegas, won the pole Saturday for Sunday's Pennzoil 400.
Logano qualified at 186.053 mph the Team Penske No. 22 Ford. He has won three of his past eight Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“It really handled well, and obviously it's got really good speed,” Logano said. "You hope you make the right adjustments and right changes from the fall over to here. Some of them were pretty good then, but you've got to keep evolving and try things, and it gets a little nerve-wracking when you try to make these changes that you're married to.
“Hopefully, that transfers to the race tomorrow. I think it will.”
William Byron, in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet, qualified second at 185.153 mph.
The rest of the top five were Ryan Blaney in the Penske No. 12 Ford (184.9), rookie Ty Gibbs in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota (184.54) and Kyle Busch in the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevy (184.489).
SUNDAY'S RACE LINEUP
NASCAR Cup Series
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Lineup
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 186.053 mph.
2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 185.153.
3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 184.900.
4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 184.540.
5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 184.489.
6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 184.250.
7. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 184.093.
8. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 183.755.
9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 183.667.
10. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 183.524.
11. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 184.011.
12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 183.880.
13. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 183.723.
14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 183.605.
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 183.256.
16. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 182.667.
17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 182.543.
18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 182.476.
19. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 182.402.
20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 182.371.
21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 182.365.
22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 182.254.
23. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 182.217.
24. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 182.125.
25. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 181.275.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 181.147.
27. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 181.068.
28. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 180.650.
29. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 180.084.
30. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 180.036.
31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford, 179.796.
32. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 179.087.
33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 175.976.
34. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, .000.
35. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, .000.
36. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, .000.
