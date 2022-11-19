Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.