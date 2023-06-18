HERMITAGE — Thomas Edmonds made the nearly six-hour drive to Hermitage from Shepardsville, Ky. The trip was worth it as Derby City won the 2023 American Roller Speed Skating Championships at the Olympic Fun Center Sunday afternoon.
“Everybody did amazing,” Edmonds said. “No losers here at all. Nobody lost in any of these events.”
The team totals are determined based on the number of events won across all age divisions and events.
Sunday’s 71 events concluded a five-day competition. It also brought an end to the championships’ first visit to Hermitage after holding the event in prior years in Colorado Springs, Colo.
In total, 35 teams converged on Hermitage for the championships. That also featured two teams from the nearby area.
The first was Olympic Speed, which is based out of Hermitage. The second was Legacy Speed Club from Cortland, Ohio.
After the final quad relay concluded, the teams that remained gathered near the front doors to the Fun Center.
Derby City was given the team trophy and preceded to take a team photo before making that five-hour and fifty-five minute drive back to Shepardsville.
One of the members was Edmonds’ granddaughter. The tie between Edmonds and speed skating is also a connection with his family. But the speed skating community is so close, the competition has also grown close to Edmonds over the last year.
“This is my first season doing it, and I hope to God I can do it forever. It’s amazing,” Edmonds said. “There’s teams competing against each other, but it’s one huge family. It’s wild.”
Results for the American Roller Speed Skating Championships are located on the Race Monitor app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.