NEW WILMINGTON – For the first half of Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference matinee it appeared as though Westminster College men’s basketball team was the victim of too much Thanksgiving Day turkey – tryptophan.
In spite of the sluggish start – a 9-point deficit with 8:11 remaining to intermission – beginning with Andrew Clark’s buzzer-beating triple as the first half ended the Titans took the measure of visiting Waynesburg, 72-59.
On Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium, Clark’s connection from the right wing afforded Westminster a 33-31 halftime margin.
“That was a big momentum-changer – at least for a little bit,” Westminster Head Coach Kevin Siroki said. “We came out and (the Yellow Jackets) kind’ve smacked us in the face and we were on our heels a little bit. But we battled back and had a halftime lead – which we probably shouldn’t have – but we did, and that carried over to the second half.”
“The past couple of games we’ve come out slow, but we had the run at the end, and the three to top it off was good for us,” Clark said. “We haven’t had the fire coming out of the gate – which we’ll have to work on. But we had that little burst to take the lead halfway through, so we’ll have to work to keep coming out strong.”
During the second half – while far from flawless – Westminster went 16 for 24 from the free-throw line to secure circuit success, improving to 3-1 in the PAC and 5-1 overall.
“It’s going to be a grind, especially in our league,” assessed Siroki, the Titans’ veteran taskmaster. “Maybe it was the (holiday) break … nobody here on campus, so we had to create our own energy. But I give our guys credit. They stepped up when we needed to step up and made some shots, and that’s the most important part.”
The Titans exhibited impressive scoring balance, led by junior Clark, his classmate Reese Leone, and newcomer Trey DePietro. They scored 17, 16 and 13 points, respectively, while senior Austin O’Hara and another newcomer, Bobby Ray contributed 9 and 8, respectively.
DePietro and Clark split 16 rebounds and Leone lent 5, enabling the Titans to take a 34-24 edge and a 26-all stalemate for points in the paint. DePietro also was credited with a half-dozen blocked shots and Clark another 3.
Led by Leone’s 4 dimes, Westminster assisted on 13 of its 22 field goals, and Siroki admired the Titans’ ball movement.
“I thought Trey DePietro showed the way he can be. He’s going to be a really good player,” Siroki said. “He’s only going to get better. It’s game (number) six, and he knows what’s going on. And all those other guys were feeding off him, too. So I’m really proud of the way he played (Satur)day.”
“You think it’s going to be me every night, but it’s not. It’s Reese one night, Trey … we have so many guys playing so well, it’s nice to have a lot of guys scoring,” said the 6-foot-4 Clark, who continued his season-long consistent play, which he said has been the product of, “Just confidence, really. My teammates have definitely been finding me in the right spots, and it’s confidence knowing I’m just going to play my game.”
Westminster went 22 for 48 (45.8%) from the floor, including 8 for 22 (36.4%) from the 3-point line. Led by Leone’s 5-for-7 marksmanship the Titans tallied 20 of 30 freebies (66.7%). The Titans turned over the ball 14 times – one more than Waynesburg – but enjoyed a 19-17 edge in scoring off those miscues.
Matt Popeck produced a game-high 20-point performance for Waynesburg Head Coach Tim Fusina, while Antone Baker and Ryan Felberg evenly divided an additional 22 points. Baker bounded 8 times, John Tastinger II another 6, and Jake Scheidt 5.
Waynesburg (1-3 PAC, 1-4 overall) went 23-for-58 from the field (39.7%), including 6 for 16 from the 3-point line (37.5%). But the Yellow Jackets got to the charity stripe just 9 times, converting 7 (77.8%).
Bouncing back from its only setback of the season thus far, Siroki summarized, “I’m proud of my guys. Another league win, especially at home – it’s nice to get those.”
