GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-10 CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
* Sharpsville 42, Greenville 34 - At Farrell High's E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Blue Devils (14-11) defeated the defending District 10 champs to advance to the state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Coach Rob Hubbard's fifth-seeded Sharpsville squad led 7-5 after eight minutes of play and 22-14 at halftime. Both teams scored 20 points in the second half. Greenville battled back to cut the lead to 37-34 with one minute left in the game, but the Devils held on for the win.
Chasie Fry drained four treys for 12 points for fifth-seeded Sharpsville, Lily Palko also scored 12, and Tori Kimpan added 10 points.
Josie Lewis led third-seeded Greenville (18-7) with 10 points, Preslie Kirila bucketed nine, and Grace Cano contributed eight points. Lewis closed out her high school career with 1,027 points.
"This is very big for our program," said Sharpsville coach Rob Hubbard. "It's the first time the program advances to the state playoffs since 2013 and I'm very proud of my group. We've been working hard for two years for this.
"I'm so proud of seniors (Kimpan, Chasie Fry, and Breanna Hanley). They've been through a lot. Those three played their butts off today and I couldn't be more proud of them. We gave our sophomore guards (Palko and Macie Steiner) the toughest defensive matchups today and they were great. I'm very happy for them.
"I'm very happy for the girls and the community and hopefully we keep this run going."
Greenville won the first matchup (38-21) between the Region 4 foes, but Sharpsville beat the Trojans (47-42) to start a 7-game winning streak that ended in the D-10 semifinals against Mercyhurst Prep.
The Trojans returned all five seniors from last year's D-10 title team, but injuries took a toll on coach Samantha Faler's squad.
Sharpsville advances to play Laurel (D7-2) in the PIAA playoffs. Laurel fell to Avonworth (48-40) in the D-7 championship game on Friday. It was Avonworth's first WPIAL title since 2005.
Second-seeded Laurel advanced to the D-7 title game with a 66-46 win over Neshannock, the defending D-7 and PIAA champions.
Note: This roundup will be updated with the Class 2A consolation game between Lakeview and Cambridge Springs once stats are reported to The Herald. Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin is covering the Class 1A (Commodore Perry-Jamestown) and 2A (Kennedy Catholic-Maplewood) championship games while Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner is in Erie covering the 3A title game (Wilmington vs. Mercyhurst Prep). Those stories will be posted individually.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
SHARPSVILLE 7 15 5 15 42
GREENVILLE 5 9 8 12 34
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 4-0-0-12, Kimpan 4-1-2-10, Messett 0-0-2-0, Steiner 0-4-7-4, R.Fry 0-0-0-0, Springer 0-0-0-0, Hassan 0-0-0-0, Palko 2-6-7-12, Hanley 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 4, Palko 2, Kimpan 1. Totals: 12-11-18-42.
GREENVILLE – Kirila 3-1-2-9, Schaller 0-0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Harpst 2-0-0-5, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-2, Cano 1-6-8-8, Lewis 3-2-2-10, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Kirila 2, Lewis 2, Harpst 1. Totals: 10-9-12-34.
