D-10 CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
* Sharpsville 42, Greenville 34 - At Farrell High's E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Blue Devils (14-11) defeated the defending District 10 champs to advance to the state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Coach Rob Hubbard's fifth-seeded Sharpsville squad led 7-5 after eight minutes of play and 22-14 at halftime. Both teams scored 20 points in the second half. Greenville battled back to cut the lead to 37-34 with one minute left in the game, but the Devils held on for the win.
Chasie Fry drained four treys for 12 points for fifth-seeded Sharpsville, Lily Palko also scored 12, and Tori Kimpan added 10 points.
Josie Lewis led third-seeded Greenville (18-7) with 10 points, Preslie Kirila bucketed nine, and Grace Cano contributed eight points. Lewis closed out her high school career with 1,027 points.
"This is very big for our program," said Sharpsville coach Rob Hubbard. "It's the first time the program advances to the state playoffs since 2013 and I'm very proud of my group. We've been working hard for two years for this.
"I'm so proud of our seniors. Kimpan, Chasie Fry, and Breanna Hanley have been through a lot. Those three played their butts off today and I couldn't be more proud of them. We gave our sophomore guards (Palko and Macie Steiner) the toughest defensive matchups today and they were great. I'm very happy for them.
"I'm very happy for the girls and the community and hopefully we keep this run going."
Greenville won the first matchup (38-21) between the Region 4 foes, but Sharpsville beat the Trojans (47-42) to start a 7-game winning streak that ended in the D-10 semifinals against Mercyhurst Prep.
The Trojans returned all five seniors from last year's D-10 title team, but injuries took a toll on coach Samantha Faler's squad.
"I am so unbelievably proud of my girls," said Faler. "They faced a ton of adversity this year, having to deal with four significant injuries to senior starts, two of which were season-ending. Adversity is a part of life though. You have to keep fighting when things get tough, and that is exactly what they did.
"They stuck together and fought to give us a chance in the postseason. They went down swinging and that is all I can ask for.
"I cannot thank my seniors enough for all they have done for the basketball program and the Greenville community. It is so much bigger than basketball. Above everything else, they are amazing human beings with bright futures. I feel extremely blessed to have been their coach."
Sharpsville advances to play Laurel (D7-2) in the PIAA playoffs. Laurel fell to Avonworth (48-40) in the D-7 championship game on Friday. It was Avonworth's first WPIAL title since 2005.
Second-seeded Laurel advanced to the D-7 title game with a 66-46 win over Neshannock, the defending D-7 and PIAA champions.
D-10 CLASS 2A CONSOLATION
* Lakeview 36, Cambridge Springs 33 - At Meadville Area Senior High School, coach Gary Burke's Sailors (18-7) punched their ticket to the PIAA playoffs with the win.
Fourth-seeded Lakeview led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter and 19-9 at the break. Third-seeded CS battled back and cut the lead to 28-24 after three quarters, but the Sailors held off the Blue Devils for the win.
Kelsey Seddon led the way for Lakeview with 11 points, Alaina Peltonen had eight points, three assists, and three rebounds, and Emma Marsteller and Kyndra Seddon added seven points each. Kyndra Seddon also grabbed nine rebounds.
Makenzie Yanc led Cambridge Springs (18-7) with 12 points and Hailee Rodgers scored eight.
Lakeview, which advanced to the second round of the PIAA playoffs last season, opens the state playoffs against Moniteau.
Moniteau (19-7) dropped the District 9 Class 2A championship game to Redbank Valley (25-1). RV has won three straight D-9 titles.
Note: Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin covered the Class 1A (Commodore Perry-Jamestown) and 2A (Kennedy Catholic-Maplewood) championship games while Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner covered the 3A title game (Wilmington vs. Mercyhurst Prep). Those stories will be posted separately.
D-10 CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
SHARPSVILLE 7 15 5 15 42
GREENVILLE 5 9 8 12 34
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 4-0-0-12, Kimpan 4-1-2-10, Messett 0-0-2-0, Steiner 0-4-7-4, R.Fry 0-0-0-0, Springer 0-0-0-0, Hassan 0-0-0-0, Palko 2-6-7-12, Hanley 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 4, Palko 2, Kimpan 1. Totals: 12-11-18-42.
GREENVILLE – Kirila 3-1-2-9, Schaller 0-0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Harpst 2-0-0-5, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-2, Cano 1-6-8-8, Lewis 3-2-2-10, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Kirila 2, Lewis 2, Harpst 1. Totals: 10-9-12-34.
D-10 CLASS 2A CONSOLATION
LAKEVIEW 11 8 9 8 36
C. SPRINGS 3 6 15 9 33
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 3-0-0-8, Ke.Seddon 4-1-2-11, Kepner 0-0-0-0, E.Marsteller 3-2-4-9, Olson 0-1-2-1, Ky.Seddon 2-3-7-7, Woods 0-0-0-0, L.Marsteller 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Peltonen 2, Ke.Seddon 2, E.Marsteller 1. Totals: 12-7-15-36.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Rauscher 1-0-0-2, Yanc 5-2-4-12, Rodgers 3-0-0-8, Cole 3-0-1-6, Zilhauer 1-0-0-2, Leandro 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Rodgers 2, Leandro 1. Totals: 14-2-5-33.
