Grove City's Macy Matson returns to an opponent in this Herald file photo. Matson was voted Region 1 Player of the Year.

The following is the District 10 All-Region team for girls tennis. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.

Region 1

1st Team

Singles

Macy Matson, Grove City, 12

Mary Matyasovsky, Wilmington, 11

Nicolette Leonard, Hickory, 12

Ella Connelly, Sharon, 12

Doubles

Grove City: Jane Coulter (11), Emily Williams (11).

Hickory: Ava Spielvogle (12), Gia Bertolasio (11).

2nd Team

Cana Severson, Grove City, 12

Ella West, Grove City, 10

Abbie Bender, Hickory, 12

Doubles

Hickory: Jenna Missory (12), Kara Leonard (10).

Sharon: Katie Jennings (11), Katie Lapikas (12).

Region champion: Hickory

Region player of the year: Matson

