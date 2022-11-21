The following is the District 10 All-Region team for girls tennis. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.
Region 1
1st Team
Singles
Macy Matson, Grove City, 12
Mary Matyasovsky, Wilmington, 11
Nicolette Leonard, Hickory, 12
Ella Connelly, Sharon, 12
Doubles
Grove City: Jane Coulter (11), Emily Williams (11).
Hickory: Ava Spielvogle (12), Gia Bertolasio (11).
2nd Team
Cana Severson, Grove City, 12
Ella West, Grove City, 10
Abbie Bender, Hickory, 12
Doubles
Hickory: Jenna Missory (12), Kara Leonard (10).
Sharon: Katie Jennings (11), Katie Lapikas (12).
Region champion: Hickory
Region player of the year: Matson
