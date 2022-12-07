BOYS SOCCER
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Skyler Sloan — Wilmington — 12 — GK
Kyle Stringert — Commodore Perry — 11 — GK
Max Ellis — Mercer — 12 — M
Rylan Piccirilli — Sharpsville — 10 — ST
Joe Saterlee — Wilmington — 12 — F
Colin Hill — Wilmington — 11 — M
Liam Campbell — Sharpsville — 12 — M
Cole Cunningham — Mercer — 11 — W
Garrett Thumm — Mercer — 12 — F
Charles Krepp — Wilmington — 12 — OD
Easton Mozes — Commodore Perry — 11 — SW
Nick Ondo — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — LD
Luke Lasko — Mercer — 12 — CB
David Roberts — Wilmington — 12 — OD
2ND TEAM
Jack Leipheimer — Sharpsville — 12 — GK
Hunter Capperes — Sharpsville — 9 — CM
Aidan Chulik — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — F
Alex Carr — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M
Joe Ferrans — Mercer — 11 — M
Ryder Tervo — Wilmington — 9 — M
Jonathan Erb — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Noah Asche — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Connor Davis — West Middlesex — 12 — D
Isaiah Daniels — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — RD
Christopher Mrozek — Wilmington — 11 — CD
Brady Jones — Sharpsville — 11 — CB
Jonah Dadich — Mercer — 10 — CB
Region co-champions – Mercer and Wilmington
Region player of the year – Max Ellis, Mercer
––––––
REGION 2
1ST TEAM
Connor Wallace — Slippery Rock — 12 — GK
Brian Nguyen — Sharon — 11 — CM
Nick Kingerski — Slippery Rock — 12 — S
Hunter Berry — Slippery Rock — 12 — S
Pierson Badowski — Grove City — 12 — F
Rasce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — F
Jimmy Irani — Grove City — 11 — M
Lukas Jones — Hickory — 11 — F
Trent Davey — Slippery Rock — 11 — CB
Logan Lentz — Greenville — 12 — CB
Ryan Evangelista — Hickory — 12 — D
Isaac Dreves — Grove City — 11 — D
Christopher Myers — Hickory — 12 — D
2ND TEAM
Bryce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — GK
Gavin Siegfried — Slippery Rock — 12 — OM
Collin Hearn — Conneaut — 12 — M
Dan Button — Conneaut — 12 — M
Nathan Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12 — M
Giovani Rossi — Hickory — 11 — M
Kenny Winiecki — Sharon — 12 — M
Logan Gordan — Hickory — 12 — M
Nate Jesteadt — Slippery Rock — 12 — CB
Langdon Ferguson — Grove City — 11 — D
Nolan Rados — Conneaut — 12 — CB
Garret Hoffman — Sharon — 12 — D
Region champion – Slippery Rock
Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville and Pierson Badowski, Grove City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.