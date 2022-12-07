Soccer

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Skyler Sloan — Wilmington — 12 — GK

Kyle Stringert — Commodore Perry — 11 — GK

Max Ellis — Mercer — 12 — M

Rylan Piccirilli — Sharpsville — 10 — ST

Joe Saterlee — Wilmington — 12 — F

Colin Hill — Wilmington — 11 — M

Liam Campbell — Sharpsville — 12 — M

Cole Cunningham — Mercer — 11 — W

Garrett Thumm — Mercer — 12 — F

Charles Krepp — Wilmington — 12 — OD

Easton Mozes — Commodore Perry — 11 — SW

Nick Ondo — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — LD

Luke Lasko — Mercer — 12 — CB

David Roberts — Wilmington — 12 — OD

2ND TEAM

Jack Leipheimer — Sharpsville — 12 — GK

Hunter Capperes — Sharpsville — 9 — CM

Aidan Chulik — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — F

Alex Carr — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M

Joe Ferrans — Mercer — 11 — M

Ryder Tervo — Wilmington — 9 — M

Jonathan Erb — West Middlesex — 11 — S

Noah Asche — West Middlesex — 11 — S

Connor Davis — West Middlesex — 12 — D

Isaiah Daniels — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — RD

Christopher Mrozek — Wilmington — 11 — CD

Brady Jones — Sharpsville — 11 — CB

Jonah Dadich — Mercer — 10 — CB

Region co-champions – Mercer and Wilmington

Region player of the year – Max Ellis, Mercer

––––––

REGION 2

1ST TEAM

Connor Wallace — Slippery Rock — 12 — GK

Brian Nguyen — Sharon — 11 — CM

Nick Kingerski — Slippery Rock — 12 — S

Hunter Berry — Slippery Rock — 12 — S

Pierson Badowski — Grove City — 12 — F

Rasce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — F

Jimmy Irani — Grove City — 11 — M

Lukas Jones — Hickory — 11 — F

Trent Davey — Slippery Rock — 11 — CB

Logan Lentz — Greenville — 12 — CB

Ryan Evangelista — Hickory — 12 — D

Isaac Dreves — Grove City — 11 — D

Christopher Myers — Hickory — 12 — D

2ND TEAM

Bryce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — GK

Gavin Siegfried — Slippery Rock — 12 — OM

Collin Hearn — Conneaut — 12 — M

Dan Button — Conneaut — 12 — M

Nathan Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12 — M

Giovani Rossi — Hickory — 11 — M

Kenny Winiecki — Sharon — 12 — M

Logan Gordan — Hickory — 12 — M

Nate Jesteadt — Slippery Rock — 12 — CB

Langdon Ferguson — Grove City — 11 — D

Nolan Rados — Conneaut — 12 — CB

Garret Hoffman — Sharon — 12 — D

Region champion – Slippery Rock

Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville and Pierson Badowski, Grove City

