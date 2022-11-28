CC

West Middlesex's Lia Bartholomew and AnnaSophia Viccari, Jamestown's Karis McElhaney, and Mercer's Willow Myers pose for a photo following their PIAA championship race in Hershey.

The following are the District 10 All-Region teams for cross country. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.

BOYS

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Bradyn Winter — Comm. Perry — 10

Theron O’Brien — Reynolds — 11

Colson Jenkins — Lakeview — 12

James Alexander — Lakeview — 9

Giovanni Rococi — West Middlesex — 12

Nick Varga — West Middlesex — 12

Luke Schneider — West Middlesex — 11

2ND TEAM

Phil Peltonen — Lakeview — 11

Chase Allen — Mercer — 10

Dennis Jones — West Middlesex — 12

Derek Johnson — West Middlesex — 12

Ryker Harold — Lakeview — 9

Trenton Bell — Commodore Perry — 11

Patrick Lee — Reynolds — 10

Region champion – West Middlesex

Region runner of the year – Colson Jenkins, Lakeview

––––––

REGION 2

1ST TEAM

Caden Riethmiller — Hickory — 10

Quinn McKnight — Grove City — 11

MJ Pottinger — Grove City — 10

Colsen Frank — Grove City — 10

Josh Jones — Grove City — 12

Justice Brown — Grove City — 12

Viktor Zahn — Slippery Rock — 11

2ND TEAM

Mason Coldsmith — Hickory — 10

Jonathan Bissell — Sharpsville — 10

Tully Caiazza — Wilmington — 9

Anthony Robare — Slippery Rock — 12

Isaiah Stauff — Grove City — 10

Simon Hazy — Grove City — 10

Logan Rodgers — Hickory — 10

Region champion – Grove City

Region runner of the year – MJ Pottinger, Grove City

––––––

GIRLS

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Kady Alexander — Lakeview — 12

Kendall Emmert — Lakeview — 9

Ella Bartholomew — W. Middlesex — 10

AnnaSophia Viccari — W.Middlesex — 9

Lia Bartholomew — W. Middlesex — 12

Karis McElhaney — Jamestown — 10

Willow Myers — Mercer — 12

2ND TEAM

Isabella Snyder — Comm. Perry — 11

Elaine Welton — Commodore Perry — 9

Maggie Jewell — Mercer — 9

Addy Coburn — Reynolds — 12

Lydia Reed — Lakeview — 12

Alaina Peltonen — Lakeview — 12

Julia Thornton — West Middlesex — 10

Region champion — West Middlesex

Region runner of the year — Karis McElhaney, Jamestown

––––––

REGION 2

1ST TEAM

Abby Douglas — Sharon — 12

Jillian White — Hickory — 10

Emma Mason — Wilmington — 12

Megan Ickes — Greenville — 12

Tessa Szymanki — Slippery Rock — 10

Josie Jones — Grove City — 9

Morgan Davis — Grove City — 9

2ND TEAM

Macie Horvath — Hickory — 11

Izzy Gingras — Hickory — 12

Lexi Doerflinger — Slippery Rock — 12

Lauren Aiello — Sharpsville — 11

Phoebe Graham — Grove City — 11

Abby Nichols — Grove City — 12

Abbey Black — Hickory — 12

Region champion — Grove City

Region runner of the year — Jillian White, Hickory

