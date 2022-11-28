The following are the District 10 All-Region teams for cross country. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.
BOYS
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Bradyn Winter — Comm. Perry — 10
Theron O’Brien — Reynolds — 11
Colson Jenkins — Lakeview — 12
James Alexander — Lakeview — 9
Giovanni Rococi — West Middlesex — 12
Nick Varga — West Middlesex — 12
Luke Schneider — West Middlesex — 11
2ND TEAM
Phil Peltonen — Lakeview — 11
Chase Allen — Mercer — 10
Dennis Jones — West Middlesex — 12
Derek Johnson — West Middlesex — 12
Ryker Harold — Lakeview — 9
Trenton Bell — Commodore Perry — 11
Patrick Lee — Reynolds — 10
Region champion – West Middlesex
Region runner of the year – Colson Jenkins, Lakeview
––––––
REGION 2
1ST TEAM
Caden Riethmiller — Hickory — 10
Quinn McKnight — Grove City — 11
MJ Pottinger — Grove City — 10
Colsen Frank — Grove City — 10
Josh Jones — Grove City — 12
Justice Brown — Grove City — 12
Viktor Zahn — Slippery Rock — 11
2ND TEAM
Mason Coldsmith — Hickory — 10
Jonathan Bissell — Sharpsville — 10
Tully Caiazza — Wilmington — 9
Anthony Robare — Slippery Rock — 12
Isaiah Stauff — Grove City — 10
Simon Hazy — Grove City — 10
Logan Rodgers — Hickory — 10
Region champion – Grove City
Region runner of the year – MJ Pottinger, Grove City
––––––
GIRLS
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Kady Alexander — Lakeview — 12
Kendall Emmert — Lakeview — 9
Ella Bartholomew — W. Middlesex — 10
AnnaSophia Viccari — W.Middlesex — 9
Lia Bartholomew — W. Middlesex — 12
Karis McElhaney — Jamestown — 10
Willow Myers — Mercer — 12
2ND TEAM
Isabella Snyder — Comm. Perry — 11
Elaine Welton — Commodore Perry — 9
Maggie Jewell — Mercer — 9
Addy Coburn — Reynolds — 12
Lydia Reed — Lakeview — 12
Alaina Peltonen — Lakeview — 12
Julia Thornton — West Middlesex — 10
Region champion — West Middlesex
Region runner of the year — Karis McElhaney, Jamestown
––––––
REGION 2
1ST TEAM
Abby Douglas — Sharon — 12
Jillian White — Hickory — 10
Emma Mason — Wilmington — 12
Megan Ickes — Greenville — 12
Tessa Szymanki — Slippery Rock — 10
Josie Jones — Grove City — 9
Morgan Davis — Grove City — 9
2ND TEAM
Macie Horvath — Hickory — 11
Izzy Gingras — Hickory — 12
Lexi Doerflinger — Slippery Rock — 12
Lauren Aiello — Sharpsville — 11
Phoebe Graham — Grove City — 11
Abby Nichols — Grove City — 12
Abbey Black — Hickory — 12
Region champion — Grove City
Region runner of the year — Jillian White, Hickory
