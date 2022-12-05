The following are the D-10 All-Region Teams for volleyball. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Delaney Kepner — Lakeview — 12 — MH
Courtney Clark — Rocky Grove — 12 — OH
Kennedy Beatty — W. Middlesex — 12 — MB
Zoe Proper — Lakeview — 12 — OH
Caitlin Stephens — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Emma Mild — West Middlesex — 11 — OH
Alaina Bowers — West Middlesex — 12 — OH
Elsa Cole — Lakeview — 12 — L
2ND TEAM
Madison Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — OP
Priscilla Cole — Lakeview — 12 — S
Paige Cresswell — Rocky Grove — 11 — OH
Morgan Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — MH
Alaina Suhar — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — MH
Elizabeth Popp — Comm. Perry — 10 — RS
Tamera Slater — Farrell — 12 — S
Auna Davis — Commodore Perry — 11 — L
Isabella D’Onofrio — W. Middlesex — 12 — L
Region champion – West Middlesex
Region co-players of the year – Kennedy Beatty, West Middlesex and Elsa Cole, Lakeview
––––––
REGION 3
1ST TEAM
Chasie Fry — Sharpsville — 12 — OH
Bella Ritenour — Sharpsville — 12 — MH
Lindsey Greco — Saegertown — 10 — S
Sydni Hoobler — Franklin — 12 — OH
Brywn McLaughlin — Saegertown — 10 — MH
Molly Bissel — Slippery Rock — 11 — OH
Alyssa Arblaster — Saegertown — 11 — OH
Virginia Recchia — Slippery Rock — 12 — L
2ND TEAM
Rylee Gearhart — Reynolds — 11 — MH
Kylee Hasan — Sharon — 11 — MH
Breanna Hanley — Sharpsville — 12 — OH
Anora Robare — Slippery Rock — 11 — S
Tayler Whitesell — Greenville — 11 — MB
Ava Hartshorne — Titusville — 12 — MH
Nora Serrano — Greenville — 12 — S
Addison Novad — Slippery Rock — 9 — OP
Kylee McAdoo — Reynolds — 11 — L
Region champion – Saegertown
Region player of the year – Virginia Recchia, Slippery Rock
––––––
REGION 5
1ST TEAM
Lilli Mook — General McLane — 12 — OH
Emma Parks — Meadville — 10 — OH
Macy Testa — McDowell — 12 — OH
Kaylee Mattera — Conneaut — 12 — OH
Kylie Fehlman — Warren — 11 — MH
Sylvia Prebor — Conneaut — 12 — MH
Lindsay Madigan — Warren — 10 — S
Elliott Schleicher — Meadville — 10 — S
Summer Lucks — Warren — 11 — L
2ND TEAM
Alexia Bowers — Warren — 11 — OH
Abby Berry — Grove City — 11 — S
Payten Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — S
Jenna Wagner — Cathedral Prep — 12 — MH
Carly Beers — Warren — 12 — RS
Alyssa Radtke — McDowell — 12 — S
Lainie Harrington — Conneaut — 10 — OH
Raeley Gargano — Hickory — 12 — S
Paris Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — L
Region champion – Conneaut
Region player of the year – Kaylee Mattera, Conneaut
