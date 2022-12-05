Girls Volleyball

The following are the D-10 All-Region Teams for volleyball. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News. 

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Delaney Kepner — Lakeview — 12 — MH

Courtney Clark — Rocky Grove — 12 — OH

Kennedy Beatty — W. Middlesex — 12 — MB

Zoe Proper — Lakeview — 12 — OH

Caitlin Stephens — West Middlesex — 11 — S

Emma Mild — West Middlesex — 11 — OH

Alaina Bowers — West Middlesex — 12 — OH

Elsa Cole — Lakeview — 12 — L

2ND TEAM

Madison Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — OP

Priscilla Cole — Lakeview — 12 — S

Paige Cresswell — Rocky Grove — 11 — OH

Morgan Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — MH

Alaina Suhar — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — MH

Elizabeth Popp — Comm. Perry — 10 — RS

Tamera Slater — Farrell — 12 — S

Auna Davis — Commodore Perry — 11 — L

Isabella D’Onofrio — W. Middlesex — 12 — L

Region champion – West Middlesex

Region co-players of the year – Kennedy Beatty, West Middlesex and Elsa Cole, Lakeview

––––––

REGION 3

1ST TEAM

Chasie Fry — Sharpsville — 12 — OH

Bella Ritenour — Sharpsville — 12 — MH

Lindsey Greco — Saegertown — 10 — S

Sydni Hoobler — Franklin — 12 — OH

Brywn McLaughlin — Saegertown — 10 — MH

Molly Bissel — Slippery Rock — 11 — OH

Alyssa Arblaster — Saegertown — 11 — OH

Virginia Recchia — Slippery Rock — 12 — L

2ND TEAM

Rylee Gearhart — Reynolds — 11 — MH

Kylee Hasan — Sharon — 11 — MH

Breanna Hanley — Sharpsville — 12 — OH

Anora Robare — Slippery Rock — 11 — S

Tayler Whitesell — Greenville — 11 — MB

Ava Hartshorne — Titusville — 12 — MH

Nora Serrano — Greenville — 12 — S

Addison Novad — Slippery Rock — 9 — OP

Kylee McAdoo — Reynolds — 11 — L

Region champion – Saegertown

Region player of the year – Virginia Recchia, Slippery Rock

––––––

REGION 5

1ST TEAM

Lilli Mook — General McLane — 12 — OH

Emma Parks — Meadville — 10 — OH

Macy Testa — McDowell — 12 — OH

Kaylee Mattera — Conneaut — 12 — OH

Kylie Fehlman — Warren — 11 — MH

Sylvia Prebor — Conneaut — 12 — MH

Lindsay Madigan — Warren — 10 — S

Elliott Schleicher — Meadville — 10 — S

Summer Lucks — Warren — 11 — L

2ND TEAM

Alexia Bowers — Warren — 11 — OH

Abby Berry — Grove City — 11 — S

Payten Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — S

Jenna Wagner — Cathedral Prep — 12 — MH

Carly Beers — Warren — 12 — RS

Alyssa Radtke — McDowell — 12 — S

Lainie Harrington — Conneaut — 10 — OH

Raeley Gargano — Hickory — 12 — S

Paris Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — L

Region champion – Conneaut

Region player of the year – Kaylee Mattera, Conneaut

