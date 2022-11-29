The following are the District 10 All-Region teams for golf. The teams and golfers of the year are based on the stroke average from region competition. The lists are released by the Erie Times-News.
GOLF
GIRLS
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 11
Kate Sowers — West Middlesex — 9
Zoe Stern — Reynolds — 9
Luciana Masters — Hickory — 10
Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 11
Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 12
2ND TEAM
Madeline Myers — Hickory — 10
Ava Miklos — Hickory — 10
Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 12
Brooke Wise — Conneaut — 12
Maya Mourtacos — W. Middlesex — 10
KK Leonard — West Middlesex — 10
Region champion – Hickory
Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory
––––––
BOYS
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10
Eli Ellison — Mercer — 12
Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 10
Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12
Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10
Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 10
2ND TEAM
Owen Dye — Lakeview — 10
Maddox Bell — Lakeview — 10
Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 11
Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 10
Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 12
Dylan Leskovac — Reynolds — 11
Region champion – Lakeview
Region golfer of the year – Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview
––––––
REGION 2
1ST TEAM
Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 12
Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 12
Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 12
Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 11
Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 11
Trent Nemec — Grove City — 11
2ND TEAM
Bowen Briggs — West Middlesex — 11
Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 11
Conner Stover — West Middlesex — 12
John Partridge — West Middlesex — 10
Garrett Heller — Wilmington — 12
Presley Deep — Wilmington — 12
Region champion – Grove City
Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.