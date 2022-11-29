Petrochko

Hickory's Sasha Petrochko is pictured in the District 10 Championships in Meadville.

 DAN HINER | Herald

The following are the District 10 All-Region teams for golf. The teams and golfers of the year are based on the stroke average from region competition. The lists are released by the Erie Times-News.

GOLF

GIRLS

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 11

Kate Sowers — West Middlesex — 9

Zoe Stern — Reynolds — 9

Luciana Masters — Hickory — 10

Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 11

Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 12

2ND TEAM

Madeline Myers — Hickory — 10

Ava Miklos — Hickory — 10

Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 12

Brooke Wise — Conneaut — 12

Maya Mourtacos — W. Middlesex — 10

KK Leonard — West Middlesex — 10

Region champion – Hickory

Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory

––––––

BOYS

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10

Eli Ellison — Mercer — 12

Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 10

Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12

Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10

Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 10

2ND TEAM

Owen Dye — Lakeview — 10

Maddox Bell — Lakeview — 10

Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 11

Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 10

Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 12

Dylan Leskovac — Reynolds — 11

Region champion – Lakeview

Region golfer of the year – Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview

––––––

REGION 2

1ST TEAM

Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 12

Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 12

Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 12

Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 11

Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 11

Trent Nemec — Grove City — 11

2ND TEAM

Bowen Briggs — West Middlesex — 11

Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 11

Conner Stover — West Middlesex — 12

John Partridge — West Middlesex — 10

Garrett Heller — Wilmington — 12

Presley Deep — Wilmington — 12

Region champion – Grove City

Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock

