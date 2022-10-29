Pence

Lakeview quarterback Cameron Pence scrambles against Reynolds during a game in Transfer on Oct. 21.

 TANNER MONDOK | Herald

District 10 released the D-10 football playoff brackets on Saturday morning.

The Class 3A quarterfinals are Friday while the 2A and 1A quarterfinals are Saturday.

Class 3A

Friday

No. 1 seed Grove City vs. No. 8 Fairview, 7 p.m., at Farrell High's Pegues Sports Complex.

No. 2 Gen. McLane vs. No. 7 Hickory, 7 p.m., at PennWest Edinboro's Sox Harrison Stadium.

No. 3 Oil City vs. No. 6 Slippery Rock, 7 p.m., at Titusville's Carter Field.

No. 4 Ft. LeBoeuf vs. No. 5 Sharon, 7 p.m., at Greenville High's Snyder-Stone Stadium.

Class 1A

Saturday

No. 1 Eisenhower bye.

No. 2 Reynolds bye.

No. 3 Lakeview vs. No. 6 Maplewood, 7 p.m., at Farrell High's Pegues Sports Complex.

No. 4 Cambridge Springs vs. No. 5 Mercer, 7 p.m., at Meadville Area Senior High's Bender Field.

Class 2A

Saturday

No. 1 Farrell bye.

No. 2 Sharpsville bye.

No. 3 Mercyhurst Prep vs. No. 6 Wilmington, 7 p.m., at Veterans Stadium in Erie.

No. 4 Seneca vs. No. 5 Northwestern, 7 p.m., at Ft. LeBoeuf High's Carm Bonito Field.

