District 10 released the D-10 football playoff brackets on Saturday morning.
The Class 3A quarterfinals are Friday while the 2A and 1A quarterfinals are Saturday.
Class 3A
Friday
No. 1 seed Grove City vs. No. 8 Fairview, 7 p.m., at Farrell High's Pegues Sports Complex.
No. 2 Gen. McLane vs. No. 7 Hickory, 7 p.m., at PennWest Edinboro's Sox Harrison Stadium.
No. 3 Oil City vs. No. 6 Slippery Rock, 7 p.m., at Titusville's Carter Field.
No. 4 Ft. LeBoeuf vs. No. 5 Sharon, 7 p.m., at Greenville High's Snyder-Stone Stadium.
Class 1A
Saturday
No. 1 Eisenhower bye.
No. 2 Reynolds bye.
No. 3 Lakeview vs. No. 6 Maplewood, 7 p.m., at Farrell High's Pegues Sports Complex.
No. 4 Cambridge Springs vs. No. 5 Mercer, 7 p.m., at Meadville Area Senior High's Bender Field.
Class 2A
Saturday
No. 1 Farrell bye.
No. 2 Sharpsville bye.
No. 3 Mercyhurst Prep vs. No. 6 Wilmington, 7 p.m., at Veterans Stadium in Erie.
No. 4 Seneca vs. No. 5 Northwestern, 7 p.m., at Ft. LeBoeuf High's Carm Bonito Field.
