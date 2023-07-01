8-10 Division
• Hermitage 14, Grove City 3 (4 inn.) — Hermitage plated 10 runs in the third inning en route to the win.
Bryson Rueberger, Ian Staples, Brandon Hochstetler, MJ Panty drove in two runs each for Hermitage while Kellan Toth and Gino Squatrito had RBIs.
Brandon Led tripled and singled while Rueberger, Squatrito, Panty, Toth, Staples, and Dominic Gottuso had one hit each.
Blake Hooks gave up no hits in pitching two innings for Hermitage. Staples and Maddex Tomko closed out the game.
Mason DeGregorio had a three-run single for Grove City, Easton Cook had two hits, and Luke Seelbaugh collected a hit.
Jude Osborn and Luke Seelbaugh pitched for Grove City.
• In other 8-10 games on Thursday that were not reported to The Herald: Lakeview 13, Sharon 6; Slippery Rock 9, Greenville 6.
MAJOR DIVISION
• Sharon 15, Slippery Rock 0 (4 inn.) — At Paul Krivosh Field in Sharon on Friday, Sharon scored five runs in three innings and added 10 more in the fourth to beat Slippery Rock.
Lai’on Lampkins had a huge game, blasting a three-run homer, a single, and knocked in five runs. Lawrence Thompkins doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, and Bryce Bodien ripped two singles.
Also for Sharon, Nick Fromm, Liam Paoletta, and Jermill Jackson all singled and drove in a run, Carter Fertig singled, and Vito Donatelli was credited with three RBIs.
Carter Fertig started on the mound for Sharon. He struck out six batters and only allowed three hits in three inings. Bryce Bodien fanned two and allowed a single.
Full Slippery Rock hitting stats were not reported to The Herald.
Isaac Steele (2 1/3 innings) suffered the loss. He had two strikeouts, issued four walks, and gave up five runs on six hits.
• Other games Friday were West Middlesex at Hermitage and Lakeview at Greenville. No stats on those games were reported to The Herald.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
8-10 DIVISION
West Middlesex at Lakeview, 6 p.m.; Hermitage at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.; Grove City at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Note: Report stats to The Herald by e-mailing sports@sharonherald.com.
