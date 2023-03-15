NEW WILMINGTON — Prolonged scoring droughts proved to be Lakeview’s undoing Tuesday night.
The Sailors girls’ basketball team saw their season come to a close with a 42-29 loss to WPIAL champion Shenango in the second round of the PIAA 2A tournament at Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium after going long stretches in the first, third and fourth quarters without scoring.
“Just couldn’t make a shot,” Lakeview coach Gary Burke said. “The girls were finding each other and they were finding each other in the right spot. Unfortunately whether it was nerves or whatever, we just couldn’t knock them down.
“I feel really bad for the girls, because they’ve worked so hard and were so excited coming into tonight. I know it wasn’t for a lack of trying, emotion or lack of mental preparation. The ball just didn’t go in for us tonight and it killed us.”
For the game, the Sailors made 11-of-48 of their field goals — including a 2 for 20 clip from outside the 3-point line.
“All we needed to do is make a couple of shots and it’s a whole different mindset,” Burke said. “Our inability to knock down shots — and let’s face it, we had wide-open looks — was the difference. That’s really unfortunate, because we’re a darn good basketball team and we could’ve been playing on Friday.”
With the loss, Lakeview (19-8) must say goodbye to seniors Delaney Kepner, Alaina Peltonen and Kelsey Seddon.
“We’re really proud of Kelsey, Alaina and Delaney,” Burke said. “I’ll tell you what. It’s been a long time since we had a team player like Delaney Kepner. Her game goes unnoticed. She’s an undersized four man. She’s really a guard, but she battled every game and was so unselfish.
“Kelsey and Alaina were great leaders out on the floor. Kelsey did more of the scoring and Alaina did a lot of running the show out there for us. All three of them will be greatly missed. Their effort, their attitude, their dedication was second to none and I’m really proud of those guys.”
Burke and Co. couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Sailors forced Shenango into five turnovers over the game’s first 3:55 to build an early 7-2 lead on a Peltonen steal and transition layup.
Peltonen’s bucket would be the last true bright spot for Lakeview — who carried a 7-6 lead into the second eight minutes after going scoreless over the first quarter’s final 4:05.
“Unfortunately for us, we didn’t keep the defensive intensity up,” Burke said. “I don’t think we played as hard or as relentless as we have in the past.”
After a pair of Emilee Fedrizzi freebies to open the second quarter, Peltonen buried a 3-pointer and Leigha Marsteller powered her way to a layup and a 12-8 lead with five minutes to play before the half.
Fedrizzi scored the next five points and her trey at the 3:45 mark handed the Wildcats a 13-12 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. With Fedrizzi’s 13 points leading the way, Shenango would ultimately take a 20-16 lead into the intermission.
Lakeview opened the second half, missing its first six shots and could only manage two points in the third quarter as the Wildcats built a 28-18 advantage with eight minutes to play.
Kyndra Seddon scored the Sailors’ lone points on a layup 5:50 into the third quarter.
Despite turning up the defensive pressure, Lakeview couldn’t make a dent in the deficit in the fourth quarter with Shenango actually bumping its lead up to 37-19 with under four minutes to play.
“That effort (in the fourth quarter) is what Lakeview Lady Sailors basketball is all about,” Burke said. “It was nice to see. You can go to sleep at night, knowing your girls battled to the last minutes of the game. Even though we didn’t play our best, we had a good showing.”
Kyndra Seddon (six points, eight rebounds) and Peltonen (six points, three steals) led Lakeview.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Burke said. “There were a lot of people that thought we wouldn’t get back to this point like last year, so it’s a compliment to our girls and my fellow coaches for getting prepared to make a splash not only in the District 10 playoffs but the state playoffs. We did what we set out to do, which was to extend our season as long as we possibly could and we couldn’t have done it without our three seniors.”
Notes: The Wildcats (24-4) will face Greensburg Central Catholic — a 61-48 winner over Maplewood — Friday at a site and time to be determined. ... Shenango was led by Fedrizzi (23 points, six rebounds) and Kylee Rubin (12 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks). ... The Wildcats had five blocks (two each for Janie Natale and Rubin, one for for Fedrizzi). ... Shenango made 16-of-42 shots from the field and held a 34-25 advantage on the glass.
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
2ND ROUND
LAKEVIEW 7 9 2 11 29
SHENANGO 6 14 8 14 42
LAKEVIEW — E. Marsteller 2-0-0-4, Ky. Seddon 2-2-4-6, Ke. Seddon 2-0-0-5, Peltonen 2-1-2-6, Kepner 0-2-2-2, L. Marsteller 1-0-1-2, Olson 1-0-0-2, Woods 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Ke. Seddon 1, Peltonen 1. Totals: 11-5-9-29.
SHENANGO — Fedrizzi 7-7-8-23, Rubin 6-0-0-12, DeFrank 1-0-0-3, Natale 1-0-0-2, DeCarbo 1-0-0-2, Lenhart 0-0-1-0, Long 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fedrizzi 2, Natale 1. Totals: 16-7-9-42.
