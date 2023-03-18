No. 2 Texas ended No. 10 Penn State's season with a 71-66 win on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Longhorns forward Dylan Disu scored a season-high 28 points, including 10 of Texas' final 16 points.
The Nittany Lions trailed by 11 before Myles Dread brought them within one point of tying the score at 55 with a 3-pointer at the 6:08 mark in the second half. Camren Wynter gave Penn State a one-point lead after a pair of free throws, and Seth Lundy scored on a layup as the Nittany Lions led 58-55 with just under five minutes to play. The lead was Penn State's first since the 18:05 mark in the first half.
A 10-point run by Texas - spearheaded by a six points from Disu - preserved the Sweet 16-clinching win for the Longhorns.
Wynter finished with 16 points to lead Penn State's scorers. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk, and Myles Dread, each chipped in with 12. Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy scored 11 points apiece.
Penn State endured a 3:36 scoring drought in the first half before a jumper from Wynter cut the Longhorns' lead to three points. After pouring in 13 3-pointers in its opening-round win against Texas A&M, Penn State missed its first five shots from behind the arc. Dread recorded the Nittany Lions' first three, which came on their sixth attempt of the game.
Pickett, who entered the weekend with a 2.1 turnovers-per-game average, tallied five through the first 20 minutes and finished with seven of Penn State's nine.
Texas' offense was sporadic early, with Longhorn shooters going 1 of 10 during a period in the first half as the Longhorns loosely gripped an 11-9 lead at the 8:47 mark. Wynter tied the score at 13 following a pair of free throws, but that was short-lived after a layup from Texas' Sir'Jabari Rice.
Disu went 4-for-4 on his last four attempts of the first half, and Marcus Carr's last-second jumper gave Texas a 31-23 lead at intermission.
The Nittany Lions in the first half shot 2-for-13 from behind the arc, and they connected on nine of their 26 (34.6%) attempts from the field.
Lundy, who averaged 14.3 points per game this season, recorded his first basket at the 17:11 mark in the second half. After making eight 3-pointers in the Nittany Lions' tournament opener, Funk registered his first 3-pointer two possessions later as Texas led Penn State, 39-32, with 16:08 left in the
second period. Funk made two of his attempts from 3-point range.
A 3-pointer and a layup by Funk, and a layup by Pickett sparked a 7-2 run by the Nittany Lions that cut the Longhorns' lead to four points before Texas called a 30-second timeout. The Longhorns regrouped by scoring four to double their advantage.
Wynter gave Penn State a 56-55 lead following his free throws, and Seth Lundy nabbed a swipe-and-score on a layup that pushed the Nittany Lions' run to 10-0 and put them ahead, 58-55, before Texas' late-game run.
Penn State shot 41.7% from the field and made eight of its 28 (28.6%) attempts behind the arc. Texas' size netted the Longhorns 40 points in the paint compared to Penn State's 24.
Rice finished with 13 points and Carr added 10 to give Texas three double-figure scorers. The Longhorns connected on 31 of their 61 (50.8%) shots from the field.
Penn State concludes its season with 23 wins against 14 losses. After finding themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble in February, the Nittany Lions won nine of their last 13 games to close the year.
This year's national tournament was Penn State's first in 12 seasons.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
------
No. 5 TEXAS 71, PENN STATE 66
PENN ST. (23-14)
Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 5-14 0-0 12, Pickett 5-13 1-3 11, Wynter 5-9 6-6 16, Lundy 4-8 1-1 11, Dread 4-9 0-1 12, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 2, Clary 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-11 66.
TEXAS (28-8)
Allen 4-9 1-2 9, Disu 14-20 0-0 28, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Carr 4-11 2-3 10, Hunter 3-5 0-0 6, Rice 4-11 4-4 13, Bishop 1-3 1-2 3, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-11 71.
Halftime-Texas 31-23. 3-Point Goals-Penn St. 8-28 (Dread 4-7, Lundy 2-6, Funk 2-10, Henn 0-1, Mahaffey 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Wynter 0-2), Texas 1-13 (Rice 1-6, Cunningham 0-1, Disu 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Carr 0-3). Rebounds-Penn St. 30 (Pickett 10), Texas 37 (Allen 12). Assists-Penn St. 6 (Funk 3), Texas 10 (Allen, Carr 3). Total Fouls-Penn St. 12, Texas 13. A-16,796 (16,110).
