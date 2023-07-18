Bender

Morgan Bender serves to an opponent during the 53rd annual Sharon Tennis Open at Buhl Park.

 Contributed

The 53rd annual Sharon Tennis Open was held July 12-16 at the Sue McLaughlin Buhl Park Tennis Courts. Tourney director was Alan Frank.

The following are the championship match results in eight divisions:

SATURDAY, JULY 15

• Boys 18U Singles: Alex Harcourt def. Ryan Waugaman, 6-4, 6-7(8-6), 6-1.

• Boys 13U Singles: Maxwell West def. Sydney Arrow, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

Intermediate Men’s Doubles: Ed Newmeyer-Dave Areen def. Greyson West-Ryan West, 7-6(8), 6-4.

––––––

SUNDAY, JULY 16

• Girls 18U Singles: Madalyn Arrow def. Megan Messina, 6-1, 6-0.

• Men’s Open Doubles: Ken Stitt-Gerry Angnardo def. Isaac Hightree-Alex Harcourt, 6-1, 6-2.

Advanced Mixed Doubles: Ella West-Ryan West def. Casey Runyan-Corey Runyan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Open Singles: Rodney Lehman def. Gerry Agnardo, 6-2, 7-5.

• Intermediate Mixed Doubles: Summer Stitt-Ken Stitt def. Gianna Fleming-Josh Fleming, 7-6, 6-3.

Tags

Trending Video