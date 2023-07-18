The 53rd annual Sharon Tennis Open was held July 12-16 at the Sue McLaughlin Buhl Park Tennis Courts. Tourney director was Alan Frank.
The following are the championship match results in eight divisions:
SATURDAY, JULY 15
• Boys 18U Singles: Alex Harcourt def. Ryan Waugaman, 6-4, 6-7(8-6), 6-1.
• Boys 13U Singles: Maxwell West def. Sydney Arrow, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.
• Intermediate Men’s Doubles: Ed Newmeyer-Dave Areen def. Greyson West-Ryan West, 7-6(8), 6-4.
––––––
SUNDAY, JULY 16
• Girls 18U Singles: Madalyn Arrow def. Megan Messina, 6-1, 6-0.
• Men’s Open Doubles: Ken Stitt-Gerry Angnardo def. Isaac Hightree-Alex Harcourt, 6-1, 6-2.
• Advanced Mixed Doubles: Ella West-Ryan West def. Casey Runyan-Corey Runyan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
• Men’s Open Singles: Rodney Lehman def. Gerry Agnardo, 6-2, 7-5.
• Intermediate Mixed Doubles: Summer Stitt-Ken Stitt def. Gianna Fleming-Josh Fleming, 7-6, 6-3.
