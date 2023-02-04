LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer.
Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90.
He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.
Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don Sutton, Walter Alston, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson and Don Drysdale with retired numbers.
“To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” Valenzuela said. “But also for the fans, the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them.”
ROJAS
The Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season.
The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions.
The 33-year-old Rojas was acquired last month from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya. He returns to the Dodgers for the second time, having made 85 appearances with the club in 2014 as a rookie.
Rojas hit .236 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 140 games last season. He's been in the majors for parts of nine seasons while playing five different defensive positions.
