WEST MIDDLESEX — The Sharon boys basketball team wanted a quick start. The Tigers got what they wanted when their young backcourt got things going Tuesday night.
The Tigers traveled to West Middlesex and came away with a 61-44 win over Big Reds.
Lamont Austin and Derek Douglas were too much for the Big Reds. The guards combined to score 30 points — 14 points from the due came in the first half.
Douglas led the Tigers (6-5) with 18 points. He also had five rebounds with a game-high four assists. Austin had 12 points with six boards and three assists.
“At the beginning (of the season) we were getting into some slow starts,” Douglas said. “We practiced hard, and we’ve had a really good last two weeks of practice. It’s shown in the games and we’re winning.”
Bishop Root scored four points with a team-high seven rebounds, Santino Piccirilli added 10 points, and Owen Schenker had nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Tigers got things going by outscoring West Middlesex (5-5) 13-2 in the opening 3:53. They kept their foot on the gas to end the quarter, taking a 21-9 lead into the second period.
Sharon’s strong first quarter took West Middlesex out of its system. The Big Reds like to attack inside with forward Richie Preston, but the offense morphed into an up-tempo style.
Defensively, the Tigers put pressure on the Big Reds early. West Middlesex committed 10 first-half turnovers. Shots also didn’t fall in the first 16 minutes for the hosts. The Big Reds were limited to 7-for-23 shooting from the field — good for 30.4 percent.
The Big Reds got back on track in the second half. They outscored the Tigers 27-25 in the final 16 minutes of the game.
West Middlesex’s Luke Mild led all scorers with 26 points. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds with two assists.
Preston finished with 12 points after scoring six in the opening quarter.
Preston, who announced Monday his commitment to Salem University for baseball, pulled down seven rebounds with a pair of blocks.
“We dug ourselves a huge hole there in the first quarter,” West Middlesex head coach Tyler Babcock said. “We lost our identity. We’re good when we play as a team. I don’t know what happened — I don’t know if it was getting down — we just became individuals tonight.”
Babcock would like to see his players grow from the loss and understand that there will be bad quarters or streaks throughout the rest of the season.
“They sped us up and our guards just panicked,” Babcock said. “We got too fast, and instead of pulling back and coming into our offense, we tried to force up shots. We played into their hands exactly how they wanted us (to play).”
The Tigers have been a fan of streaks during the first half of the season. They lost their first two games of the year before responding with a three-game winning streak. That was followed by losing three of their next four, but now Sharon’s won back-to-back games with a win over Laurel Saturday.
“They fought,” Sharon head coach Lou Brown said. “We know West Middlesex was going to be a tough, hard, fight coming in. I was proud of the guys and the way they fought.
––––––
SHARON 21 15 10 15 61
W. MIDDLESEX 9 8 12 15 44
SHARON — Ham 1-0-0-2, Engelmore 1-0-0-2, Austin 5-2-2-12, Douglas 7-0-0-18, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Fromm 1-2-2-4, Dobosh 0-0-0-2, Norris 0-0-0-0, Samuels 0-0-0-0, Root 2-0-0-4, Piccirilli 5-0-0-10, Schenker 3-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 4, Schenker 3. Totals: 25-4-4-61.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Rococi 1-2-2-4, Mild 10-6-9-26, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 0-0-0-0, Preston 6-0-0-12, Partridge 0-0-0-0, Cornejo 1-0-0-2, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. Totals: 18-8-11-44.
