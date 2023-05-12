STONEBORO — Veteran Lakeview baseball coach Bill Beith had zero complaints Friday afternoon.
Beith’s young Sailors squad sent 20 batters to the plate over the course of the first two innings — scoring eight times — to cruise to a 9-2 win and season sweep over visiting Sharpsville in Region 1 action at Lakeview High School.
“Can’t complain about anything,” said Beith, who started a senior, two juniors, six sophomores and a freshman against the Blue Devils.
“Today was one of those games where everything seemed to work out the way you want it to. I thought it was a great win for us. I thought we’d see some good pitching, which we did. I was very happy with our approaches at the plate and scored a lot of runs in the first couple of innings to put pressure on them.”
With eight of nine starters registering at least one base hit against Sharpsville pitchers Braden Scarvel and Jack Leipheimer, Lakeview finished the afternoon with 11 hits with senior Chase Hostetler leading the Sailor hit parade with a double, three singles and three RBIs. Cody Fagley (home run), Lucas Fagley (double) and Owen Dye (double) chipped in extra base hits.
“That’s nice,” Beith said. “I give Chase a lot of credit for being a senior leader. He was the player of the game for us. He was on base all four times. That’s a great way to end your baseball career at home.”
Sharpsville took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Josh Divens lined a two-out single over the head of Lakeview third baseman Garet Guthrie to score Leipheimer — who walked to open the game and went to third on a Gabe Titus single.
Taking advantage of three hits and four free passes, Lakeview batted around, scoring four runs off Scarvel on RBIs from Hostetler (two), Maddox Bell and Jonny Husband.
“That wasn’t the ideal situation we put ourselves in today, but that happens,” Sharpsville coach Ryan Morris said. “Baseball is a crazy game. Round bat, round ball put them together and some crazy things can happen.”
The second inning was almost a carbon copy of the first with the Sailors sending nine batters to plate, scoring four times to chase Scarvel and take an 8-1 lead.
Cody Fagley opened the inning with a solo shot to right-center field, while Bell, Husband and Guthrie picked up the other ribbies.
“Scoring four runs in each of the first two innings was great,” Beith said. “It takes pressure off some pitchers who haven’t had a lot of time on the mound. It’s nice to go out there and pitch with a big lead.”
After the offensive fireworks of the first two innings, neither offense was able to get much going over the final five innings.
Titus belted a 2-out solo home run in the top of the third to cut the Sharpsville deficit to 8-2 and Lakeview closed the scoring with Hostetler picking up his third RBI of the afternoon to score Lucas Fagley.
“Jack came in (relief of Scarvel) and picked us up,” Morris said. “He did his job. Like you said, he kind of shut down their bats and gave us a chance to make a comeback. We just couldn’t get the bats going today unfortunately.
“Lakeview is a very well coached team and they played very well today. Their starting pitcher did very well, had good command and made us swing at bad pitches.”
With their offense affording them a healthy lead, Lakeview starter Owen Dye and Chris Mong combined to scatter three hits, four strikeouts and five walks over seven innings of work.
“I was happy with our pitching today,” Beith said. “We were trying to rest some of our other pitchers.
“I thought Owen and Chris both did a nice job. I didn’t know (they allowed just three hits). I’ll take that every time.
“You’ve been here enough to know keeping teams to five runs or below is a big thing (because of the short outfield fences), so to only give up two runs? I’m very happy with that.”
Notes: The Sailors honored Hostetler — the team’s lone senior player — in a special postgame ceremony. ... Titus led the Blue Devil offense with his single and home run, while Divens had the only other hit against Lakeview pitching. ... Sharpsville had a pair of errors to none for the Sailors. ... Lakeview stranded eight runners, while the Blue Devils left five on base. ... Bell (two), Husband (two), Cody Fagley (one) and Guthrie (one) all had RBIs for the Sailors.
