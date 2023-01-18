GROVE CITY – It was close, then turned into a potential blowout and finally reverted into a nailbiter.
The Grove City boys basketball team held on to beat Hickory 39-36 on Tuesday night at Grove City High School. It was the start of region play for both teams.
Grove City (1-0, 6-6) led 12-6 to end the first quarter and the lead grew to 24-12 before halftime. But the start to the second half quickly turned in Hickory’s favor.
The Hornets (0-1, 5-6) started the third quarter on a 13-0 run and took their only lead of the game after Tyson Djakovich finished a layup off a Devin Daniels assist with 3:10 left in the third. Grove City countered with baskets by Nathan Greer and Gavin Lutz for a 28-25 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Djakovich tied the game with a 3-pointer seconds into the fourth, but the Eagles went on a quick 6-0 run to create a little breathing room. A Djakovich layup with 1:06 to play got the Hornets within striking distance, but they were unable to capitalize on three missed Grove City free throws.
“We didn’t get cold with our shooting ability. We couldn’t get a lot of shots off,” Grove City head coach Chris Kwolek said. “Credit them with their defensive pressure, but more importantly, we weathered the storm.”
Brett Loughry and Lutz led the Grove City offense. Both players finished with 13 points. Lutz had three rebounds with an assist and Loughry had a pair of boards with an assist.
Greer finished with 11 points and tied Kam Martin with a game-high six rebounds. Jimmy Irani was held scoreless, but he finished with a game-high six assists.
“(Loughry, Greer and Lutz) have been our go-to guys. We don’t get anywhere near that (level of production) if it wasn’t for Jimmy Irani, our point guard,” Kwolek said. “He scored zero points, but he played one heck of a basketball game just because of what he does for everybody else.”
Djakovich led all scorers with 16 points, finishing with three rebounds and two assists as well. Rylan Dye added nine points with three rebounds and led all Hornets with four assists. Daniels tallied six points with three boards and three assists.
Hickory head coach Chris Mele was proud of the way his guys battled back, but he also knew the first half significantly hurt the Hornets’ chances.
They committed 10 of their 12 turnovers in the first half and shot 4-for-14 from the floor.
“Devin Daniels, I thought, played phenomenal in the second half, as well as all our guys,” Mele said. “Devin in particular really stepped his game up.
“(I) challenged the guys at halftime and they responded, but can’t go in a hole like that against a rival opponent in the first league game.”
The Eagles have won their last three, and another challenge awaits at the end of the week. They will take on Sharon, who beat Slippery Rock 61-59 on Tuesday at Sharon High School. The Tigers have gotten on a roll after a sluggish stretch to start the year.
“We’re gonna have a barnburner on Friday night coming up at Sharon,” Kwolek said. “There’s no days off in this league. We get a win to start, but more importantly, we’re gonna grind every night in this 4A section.”
––––––
HICKORY 6 6 13 11 36
GROVE CITY 12 12 4 11 39
HICKORY – Dye 3-2-4-9, Enoch 0-0-0-0, Daniels 2-2-3-6, Swanson 1-1-1-3, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 6-0-0-16, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 1-0-3-2, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt goals: Djakovich 4, Dye 1. Totals: 13-5-11-36.
GROVE CITY – Irani 0-0-2-0, Greer 5-1-2-11, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Loughry 4-3-5-13, Lutz 6-1-2-13, Martin 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2. Totals: 16-5-11-39.
JV: Hickory 59, Grove City 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.