Penn State Shenango golfer Gianna Effinite has been named the school’s athlete of the month for August.
Effinite (West Middlesex High) is a captain for the coed golf team. She is a junior and majoring in Corporate Communication.
“Gianna has been instrumental in helping to get the golf program off the ground,” according to a press release. “She has been a great liaison for communicating everyone on the team’s needs with the athletic department.”
HOW DIVISION I PLAYERS FARED IN WEEK 1
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High) , soph., TE – Lutz made one catch for 12 yards in Duquesne’s 47-7 loss to Florida State. It was his first college catch after appearing in 13 games for the Dukes.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), soph. OL – Satterwhite made an appearance as a reserve in Duquesne’s opener against the Seminoles. Satterwhite appeared in two games as a freshman last season with the Dukes.
GROVE CITY — This fall marks the 50th season of varsity volleyball at Grove City College. The Wolverines aim to make this season memorable for more reasons that merely numerical milestones as they pursue the Presidents’ Athletic Conference title.
Fourth-year head coach Leo Sayles welcomes back six starters and six additional letterwinners. That 12-player group includes the team’s leaders in kills, aces, assists and blocks from last season.
Seniors Faith Keating and Robyn Collier will help lead the experienced but still somewhat youthful Wolverines.
A three-time All-PAC honoree at outside hitter, Keating earned First Team recognition last season after leading the team in kills and ranking second on the squad in digs in 2021. She finished the season as the only conference player to rank in the top 10 in the league in both kills and digs.
Collier joined the Grove City program prior to last season and became an immediate contributor. She played in 30 matches and finished third on the team with 41 total blocks.
Seven juniors also return with extensive experience this autumn. Middle blocker Anna DeGraaf earned All-PAC honors in 2021 after leading the team in hitting percentage (.263) and blocks (84). DeGraaf also ranked second on the team in kills, kill average and block average. She is expected to be a key contributor on offense and defense in 2022.
Junior libero Gabby Lucas led the Wolverines in digs as a freshman in spring 2021 and saw extensive action in the back row last fall. She has the inside track to again handle the libero chores this season after finishing third on the team in dig average as a sophomore.
Junior outside hitter Eloise Augustine moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and emerged as one of Grove City’s most productive players in 2021. She ranked third on the team in kills and fourth in dig average last year and will be counted on again this season, both offensively and defensively.
Junior Katie Pry has played both in the middle and on the right side during her first two seasons. After playing in 30 matches last season, Pry will look to hold down the starting spot at right side this fall. She ranked second on the team in blocks as a freshman, then finished fourth on the squad with 27 total blocks in fall 2021.
Junior outside hitter Grace Kim started 10 matches last season before being sidelined by injury. She averaged 1.30 kills and 2.43 digs per set in 16 total matches in 2021. A two-year letterman, Kim looks to reclaim a starting spot this season.
Grove City also welcomes back juniors Lexie Auth and Lexi Kilmartin for the 2022 season. Auth made 13 appearances at outside hitter while Kilmartin made a career-high eight appearances as a sophomore. Both third-year players are expected to compete for regular time in the Grove City rotation.
Two sophomores return to the starting lineup for the Wolverines, middle blocker Audrey Donnelly and setter Kennedy Kerr. Donnelly led Grove City in block average (0.80) as a freshman and ranked third in hitting percentage. Kerr, meanwhile, led Grove City in both assists and aces (41) as a first-year player. She earned All-PAC honorable mention last season.
Donnelly and Kerr are both expected to take on greater roles in 2022.
Sophomore outside hitter Kamryn Weissinger aims to break into the rotation after making six appearances as a freshman last season.
Sayles also expects several newcomers to challenge for time in the rotation this fall.
Grove City opens the 2022 season Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Point Tournament in Sandusky, Ohio. The home schedule begins Sept. 20 against Geneva in a non-conference match.
