GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s soccer program will induct 1977 graduate Gary Eising into the College’s Men’s Soccer Hall of Fame during Homecoming Weekend this fall. The College will honor Eising prior to the annual alumni match Saturday, September 30.
Eising earned four letters at forward and wing for the Wolverines from 1973 to 1976. The Amherst, N.Y., native earned First Team All-West Penn Intercollegiate Soccer Conference (WPISC) honors in each of his final two seasons.
As a senior in 1976, Eising scored a team-leading eight goals as the Wolverines set a single-season program record with 10 wins. Grove City qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament and upset top-seeded Lynchburg, 2-0, in the opening round of the Pennsylvania/South regional. Eising provided the assist on the game-winning goal in that victory, which sent the Wolverines to the regional final against Elizabethtown. Grove City went 10-3-1 overall in 1976 and finished among the final eight teams in the nation under head coach Don Lyle.
Eising finished his career with 25 goals, which ranked fourth in program history upon graduation. The National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) honored Eising as an All-Region selection in both 1975 and 1976.
The College established its Men’s Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001. Eising will be the 47th man inducted into the Hall.
WESTMINSTER
The Westminster College baseball program was recently named a 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award winner. It is the second-straight year the Titans were honored for their achievements in the classroom.
Westminster, the No. 4 seed in this year’s PAC Championship Tournament, ended its season 20-20. It was the second-straight year the Titans entered the championship tournament as the No. 4 seed. Westminster finished as the runner-up in 2022.
Nearly 800 member college and high school programs from across the country were awarded with the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which is presented by Sports Attack. The award highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire academic year. Over 300 high school programs and more than 450 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award.
Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 13. The criteria: Must be a high school or college team, head coach must be a current ABCA member. and team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2022-23 academic year.
• Women’s Basketball — Westminster was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) for its outstanding achievements in the classroom Tuesday, earning special mention among Division III’s Academic Top 25.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined grade-point averages (GPA) inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2022-23 season is the 28th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
“The WBCA is pleased to recognize those women’s basketball programs that have committed themselves to excellence on the court and in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The teams we honor this year strive to achieve all-around success and we commend their efforts. Congratulations!”
Westminster and 22nd-year head coach Rosanne Scott earned special mention for the second-straight year after posting a GPA of 3.50. The Titans ranked 24th in Division III after the 2020-21 season with a 3.65 GPA.
Nine members of the program were named to the PAC’s Spring Academic Honor Roll in June. Returning fifth-year Camden Hergenrother, along with rising seniors Breannda Davis, Katie Fitzpatrick and Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High), were all honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) with Academic All-District® honors in February.
Westminster finished its 2022-23 season 16-11 overall and 11-9 in the PAC.
• Women’s Lacrosse — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) recently named four Westminster College women’s lacrosse players to its Academic Honor Roll while the program was honored as an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad.
Rising seniors Nina Rascona and Samantha Reed joined recent graduates Stephanie Cimini and Jaden Domaratz as members of the IWLCA’s Division III Academic Honor Roll. The IWLCA honored 963 student-athletes from 173 different institutions on this year’s Division III Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or greater.
Rascona was named Honorable Mention All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) after starting all 16 games this season. She finished with 30 goals, 24 assists, 38 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers and 40 ground balls. A neuroscience major, Rascona maintains a 3.87 cumulative GPA. She was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® At-Large Team in May and earned her third-straight PAC Academic Honor Roll distinction in June.
Reed started all 16 games this spring and totaled 19 goals, three assists, 39 draw controls, nine caused turnovers and 24 ground balls. A psychology major, she was recognized as a member of the PAC’s Spring Academic Honor Roll for the second time in her career. Reed carries a 3.76 cumulative GPA.
Cimini, a Second Team All-PAC selection, started in all 16 games this season and totaled 35 goals,16 assists, 59 draw controls, 24 caused turnovers and 40 ground balls. She played and started in 43 career games and totaled 84 goals, 31 assists, 130 ground balls, 75 caused turnovers and 145 draw controls. She was an Honorable Mention All-PAC selection in 2022 after earning Second Team All-PAC in 2021. Cimini was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® At-Large Team in May and claimed a spot on the PAC’s Spring Academic Honor Roll for the second time. She graduated with bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting on May 13. Cimini posted a cumulative GPA of 3.61.
Domaratz made 11 starts in 12 appearances in goal last season and finished the year with 15 total starts in 16 appearances. She had three goals, two assists, 32 ground balls and four caused turnovers. A two-time PAC Academic Honor Roll selection, Domaratz graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and special education in May. She finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.84.
Cimini and Domaratz were also named to the IWLCA’s Academic Honor Roll in 2022.
Westminster was named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad for the first time since 2017-18. To qualify the program must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.
