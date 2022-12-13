WASHINGTON, Pa. — Dismissed at 6-1, Ellasen pulled off the upset — her second straight win — for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Tuesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 8-year-old mare captured a $9,700 Conditioned Pace in 1:54.1 to lift her lifetime earnings to $344,002.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the 13-race program features a pair of carryovers: $1,988.03 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4), $8.18.93 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 p.m. Follow the races lives or on replay at meadowsgaming.com.
