HARTFORD, Ohio - NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott took the checkered flag on Saturday night to win the Camping World SRX Series race at Sharon Speedway.
Saturday's event was one of the most anticipated events in the long and storied history of Sharon Speedway, which dates back to 1929. Fans packed the Hartford oval (sellout) and the race was broadcast nationally by CBS Sports.
A star-studded lineup of 13 high profile racers took part including a battle between track co-owner Dave Blaney and his son Ryan, who have rarely raced against each other.
Dave owns 37 career wins at his home track led by 34 in the "410" Sprint Car division including a popular 2021 World of Outlaws victory. Ryan made one Limited Sprint Car start at Sharon many years ago and now races in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the All-Star Race in Texas two months ago.
Also racing was Tony Stewart, who won his first career winged "410" Sprint Car victory in the "Lou Blaney Memorial" in 2009.
Other SRX stars that competeded were 2020 NASCAR Cup Champion Chase Elliott, 2003 NASCAR Cup Champion Matt Kenseth, 2000 NASCAR Cup Champion Bobby Labonte, former Daytona 500 winners Ryan Newman and Michael Waltrip, former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series Champion Greg Biffle, 2003 KART Champion Paul Tracy, Mario Andretti's grandson Marco Andretti, the series points leader, along with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Tony Kanaan.
Coming up at Sharon this coming Saturday will be a "Super Series" event featuring the "410" Sprint Cars for $3,000 to-win along with the Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.
