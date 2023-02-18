On Tuesday while competing in the Dan Merkosky Memorial Bowling League, Brent Elliott shot his eighth career USBC certified 300 game, and his first TNBA certified 300 game. His scores were 300-235-232 for 767.
• Zack Ewing won the Sunset Lanes 2023 Super Bowl event by defeating George Rearick in a close match, 237-225. The event attracted 59 bowlers.
For those not familiar with the event, the bowlers are divided into two divisions (AFC/NFC). They proceed to bowl four games across four pairs of lanes with the top qualifiers proceeding to the championship playoff system similar to the NFL.
Those qualifying from the AFC were as follows: (1) Joe Lipan (936), (2) Troy Johnson (914), (3) Rearick (908), and (4) Shane Young (890). The two wild cards were Adam Scott (929), and Keith Zeigler (891).
NFC qualifiers were (1) Ewing (994), (2) Dean Billings (966), (3) Connor Palowsky (945), and (4) Norm Felmee. Wild cards were Adam Barta (970), and Brent Elliott (939).
In AFC 1st-round action, Rearick defeated Zeigler, 216-194, while Young got by Scott, 206-168. In NFC play, Elliott squeaked by Connor, 194-191, while Barta defeated Felmee, 255-197.
Second-round action in the AFC saw Lipan get by Young, 230-221, and Rearick dispose of Johnson, 237-196. The NFC saw two close games as Ewing defeated Brent, 200-195, while Billings got by Barta, 211-206.
In the division championship, Rearick outlasted Lipan, 195-186, to claim the AFC crown, while Ewing defeated Billings, 228-203, to win the NFC crown.
In the championship game, it was Ewing over Rearick, 237-225.
Individual high games went to the following. First game: (1) Young (279), and Burton Stiles (278); second game: (1) Gary McGranahan and Billings (248); third game Jim Bryound (268), and Greg Laird (267), and fourth game Palowsky (265), and Jeff VanOrd (258). Prize money for each place was not reported.
Prize money was as follows: (first-1,175), (second-$610), (third and fourth-$320), (fifth through eighth-$170), (ninth through 12th-$110), and (13 through 16th-75). Ewing also received $100 for high qualifier (994).
• M&R Power Equipment won the third section of the Dan Merkosky Memorial Bowling League. It was another come-from-behind effort. M&R overcame a 15-point deficit on position round to win the section by six points. They ended the section with 233½ points.
In the position round, M&R picked up 31 points, while Two Pups Bakery could muster just 11. Team members are Kevin Clark, Justin Bowers, Jeremy Jancso, and Jeremy Bowers substituted for George Billyk III, who is recovering from surgery.
Two Pups Bakery was second with 228½ points, while Seven Seas Pools & Spas was third with 204.
Team season highs go to the following. Scratch series: Tap Nap (2780), team members are Cory Pagliarini, Ryan Fraley, Geo Rossi, and Adam Scott; (2) Our Gang’s Lounge (2762). Handicap series: (1) M&R Power Equipment (3015), and (2) Two Pubs Bakery (2980).
Scratch game: (1) Luigi’s Pizza (1007), team members are Russ Laird Jr., Greg Laird, Even Muller Jr., and Trent Pektas; (2) Seven Seas Pools & Spas (967). Handicap game: (1) In Your Face Cupcakes (1099), team Members are Makhalia Hoover, Hali Hoover, Justin Carroll and Shawn Hoover; (2) Kloss Service Station (1055).
Individual Highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Richy Thomas (825), (2) Scott (792), and (3) Brent Elliott. Handicap series: (1) Bill Johnson Jr. (834), (2) Darian Hall (833), (3) Barry Laskowitz (824).
Scratch game: (1-tie) Shawn Hoover/Muller Jr. (300), and (2) Rich Speicher (299). Handicap game: (1) Mario Schultz (326), (2) Fraley (316), and (3) Ron Merchant Jr. (315).
Stiles is the points leader with 75.5. Laskowitz, Coon and Steve Feigert share second with 72.5. Jeremy Fraley and Jeff Guthrie are third with 72.
Speicher is the average leader with 225. Shawn Hoover is second with 223. Elliott is third with 221.89, and Scott is fourth with 221.57.
League stats are as follows. There are 67 bowlers in the league (63 men and 4 women). The league average is 196. The men average 196, the women average 173. There are 34 bowlers in the league with averages at 200 or better. There has been one 800 series, 107 700 series, and two 300 games.
• There was a three-way tie from the second section in the Reynolds Thursday Night Trio League. Team 8, Old and Grumpier, and Pymatuning Tranquility ended the session with 24 wins.
Since Pymatuning Tranquility won the first session, Team 8 and Old and Grumpier needed a roll-off to determine the session winner. Team 8 won the roll-off 687-610. Team members are Randy Ference, Tina Kelly, and John Kelly.
Team 8 was led by Ference, who averages 161, but managed a 216 game (55 pins over average). His game saw him close out with five consecutive strikes. John Kelly helped the cause by shooting a 141 (18 pins over average), while Tina Kelly was near her average of 120.
Team season highs are as follows. Scratch game: Team One (693), team members are George Moss, Al Summerville, and George Rearick; (2) No Clue (677), and (3) Team 7 (647). Handicap game: (1) No Clue (770), team members are Joe Furmanek, Ryan Stainbrook, and Jeremy Ferrell; (2) Team One (742), and (3-tie) Team 7 and 8 (737).
Scratch series: (1) Team One (2095), (2) No Clue (1819), and (3) Team 7 (1794). Handicap series: (1) Team One (2095), (2) No Clue (2091), and (3) Team 7 (2059).
Individual highs go to the following (all scratch). Game: (1) Vanessa Chec (300), (2) Ferrell (290), and Rearick (279). Series: (1) Rearick (775), (2) Ferrell (763), and (3) Chec (742).
