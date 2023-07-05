SHARON — Penn State Shenango has named Evan Gruver as the new sports information director, which became effective on July 1.
Gruver, who currently serves as the admissions counselor for the Shenango campus, will take on the SID role in conjunction with his duties in the admissions office.
“I am so excited to add this additional duty to my already established role here at Shenango,” Gruver said. “Admissions and athletics already work so closely together, between recruiting students for the campus as a whole and working with our coaches to get our student-athletes through the admissions process, there is a lot of overlap.”
“We are very happy to welcome Evan into the athletic department family,” said Director of Athletics Brandon Padgett. “He is filling a definite need for the department, and I feel that his enthusiasm for, and love of athletics will be a great asset.
“It is clear that Evan has an ambitious spirit, and I am excited to be able to work closely with him to provide any and all of the knowledge and experience I have, and to help guide him down the path of collegiate athletics.”
The sports information director is responsible for all communications and media relations surrounding Penn State Shenango athletics, including gameday coverage and statistics distribution, as well as website and social media content.
For more information about Penn State Shenango athletics, visit shenangoathletics.com.
