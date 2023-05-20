STATE COLLEGE – The balance of power in the Big Ten East over the past two seasons has tilted from Columbus, Ohio, to Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines begin the 2023 college football season as the reigning conference champion for the second consecutive year.
After an 11-2 finish in 2022, the Nittany Lions are poised to make a run in the East. Despite losing six players in the 2023 NFL draft – including six-year quarterback Sean Clifford – Penn State is regarded by a few college football experts as a team well-positioned for a breakthrough in the Big Ten race in 2023.
Here’s a look at the Big Ten East portion of Penn State's 2023 football schedule:
At Ohio State, Oct. 21
Penn State heads to Columbus for its first division matchup of the season. It’s been six seasons since the Nittany Lions’ three-point win against the Buckeyes in State College. Ohio State’s margin of victory in contests during that span has been eight points. Penn State hasn’t won in Columbus since 2011.
Despite a loss to Michigan last season – Ohio State’s second in as many seasons – the Buckeyes reached the College Football Playoff before falling to eventual national champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
The Buckeyes saw three players taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, with quarterback CJ Stroud going second overall to the Houston Texans. The program ended up with six drafted players.
As usual, Ohio State returns a boatload of talent, perhaps none more intriguing than wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison recorded 185 yards receiving on 10 catches in his team’s win at Penn State in 2022. This year, however, he’ll catch passes from a new quarterback.
2022 score: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
Vs. Indiana, Oct. 28
Penn State’s defense tied a program record for tackles for a loss with 16 in last year’s 31-point win in Bloomington. The win was Penn State’s 24th all-time against Indiana, and it avenged an overtime loss at Memorial Stadium in 2020.
After consecutive bowl appearances in 2019 (Gator Bowl) and 2020 (Outback Bowl), the Hoosiers have managed only to go 6-18 over the past two seasons. The Hoosiers defeated Illinois and Michigan State last season to end the year with a pair of conference wins and concluded their season with a 4-8 record. Indiana was winless in conference games in 2021.
Indiana could be more formidable in 2023 after it added nearly 20 players from the transfer portal this offseason.
2022 score: Penn State 45, Indiana 14
At Maryland, Nov. 4
The early days of the Mike Locksley era at Maryland saw the Terrapins win a mere five games in his first two seasons. This year, they could earn their third consecutive bowl win.
Locksley and the Terrapins and 1-3 against the Nittany Lions since he was named head coach ahead of the 2019 season.
Penn State earned a 30-0 shutout win at Beaver Stadium in 2022, and the Nittany Lions have outscored the Terrapins 61-14 over the past two seasons. Maryland in 2020 set a school record for points in the series as it accumulated 35 in a 16-point road win.
Maryland returns quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for his fourth season with the program. Tagovailoa spent his first year at Alabama. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he’s thrown for 7,879 yards with 51 touchdowns against 26 interceptions.
2022 score: Penn State 30, Maryland 0
Vs. Michigan, Nov. 11
The East’s road to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship has run through Ann Arbor for the past two seasons. Michigan’s claimed the last two conference titles and has played in two straight College Football Playoff contests.
Wolverine running backs accumulated 418 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry in Michigan’s 24-point win against Penn State in Ann Arbor last year. Michigan starting running back Blake Corum accounted for 166 of those 418 yards, and he returns in 2023.
The Wolverines over the past two seasons have gone 4-0 against Ohio State and Penn State. The return of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Donovan Edwards, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and cornerback Will Johnson boost Michigan’s standing as the class of the conference.
2022 score: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Vs. Rutgers, Nov. 18
The Scarlet Knights held the distinction of being the opponent in which Penn State recorded it season-high point total last year. The Nittany Lions rattled off 55 points in what ended up being the 100th career win for Penn State coach James Franklin. Penn State scored on offense, defense and special teams.
Rutgers has dropped 16 straight against the Nittany Lions. Its last win came during the 1988 season in the form of a 21-16 victory in State College.
Visits to Beaver Stadium for the Scarlet Knights haven’t been too kind for their offense, as it’s only managed a combined 15 points in State College since 1994. Rutgers’ 10-point effort last season marked the most it scored in the series since also recording 10 points in 2014.
2022 score: Penn State 55, Rutgers 10
At Michigan State, Nov. 25
Penn State and Michigan State find themselves on opposite trajectories entering 2023. Two seasons ago, the Spartans topped the Nittany Lions in snowy East Lansing on their way to an 11-win season for only the sixth time in program history. That November, Michigan State brass gave then-second-year coach Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.
Michigan State failed to reach the postseason in 2022 after ending the year with a 5-7 record. One of those losses was to Penn State in the regular-season finale, and the Spartans won just three conference games.
Michigan State’s roster suffered a significant hit earlier this month when quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman left the program via the NCAA transfer portal.
2022 score: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
There’s no first-game tune-up this season for Penn State with West Virginia visiting Beaver Stadium in Week 1. The Big Ten-Big 12 matchup will be the first NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast. The Nittany Lions have additional nonconference contests against a pair of FCS programs in Delaware.
Iowa travels to Penn State as this year’s White Out opponent, and the Nittany Lions have a pair of Big West contests in Illinois.
Here’s a look at Penn State’s 2023 Big Ten West and non-conference schedule.
Vs. West Virginia, Sept. 2
More than three decades have passed since Penn State and West Virginia met on the gridiron. Both teams last played in Morgantown in 1992, with the Nittany Lions earning a 40-26 win against the Mountaineers.
West Virginia went 5-7 last season and hasn’t won more than six games in each of Neal Brown's four seasons with the program. The Mountaineers ranked next to last in scoring offense and defense in the Big 12 in 2022. Brown will debut a new offensive coordinator after former running backs coach Chad Scott was promoted from his role as running backs coach.
Penn State owns a 49-9-2 record in the series.
Vs. Delaware, Sept. 9
Despite being a neighboring state, Delaware has never played Penn State. That’ll change in Week 2 when the Blue Hens visit Beaver Stadium. Delaware, which competes in the Colonial Athletic Conference, is led by second-year coach Ryan Carty. He guided the Blue Hens to an 8-5 season in 2022.
The Blue Hens defeated Navy last season to claim their first victory against an FBS program since 2007. Delaware played in the 2022 FCS Championship and advanced to the second round before losing to South Dakota State.
At Illinois, Sept. 16
Illinois marks Penn State’s first road trip of the 2023 season. It’s the first meeting between the two schools since Illinois claimed a 20-18 nine-overtime win in State College during the 2021 season.
Illinois finished the 2022 season with the Big Ten’s top-scoring defense (12.8 points per game). The unit lost a crucial contributor in cornerback Devon Witherspoon after he was selected fifth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. It returns perhaps another first-round talent in 2024 in defensive tackle Jer'zhan Newton.
Illinois went 8-5 last season and ended the year with a loss to Mississippi State in the ReliQuest Bowl. It was the program’s first bowl berth since 2019. Illinois is 13-12 under Bret Bielema.
Vs. Iowa, Sept. 23
Iowa visits Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions’ White Out opponent. The Hawkeyes have won their last two contests against Penn State, with the Nittany Lions winning in Iowa City in 2019.
Iowa will debut a new quarterback this season in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2021 when the Wolverines defeated Penn State at Beaver Stadium.
For all of Iowa’s ineptness on offense last year – it ranked dead last in the Big Ten in total offense – its defense was among the nation’s best. The Hawkeyes yielded a Big Ten-best 270.8 yards per game to opponents, and the unit’s 13.3 points allowed per game only trailed Illinois in the conference.
At Northwestern, Sept. 30
After a five-year hiatus, Penn State and Northwestern resumed their series last October. The Nittany Lions claimed a 10-point win in the contest. Penn State will travel to Evanston this time for the rematch. A 31-7 win resulted from their last trip to Ryan Field in 2017.
The Wildcats went 1-11 last season, registering their fewest amount wins since going winless in 1989.
In 2020, Northwestern went 7-2 with a win in the Citrus Bowl, its fifth bowl victory under alumnus and head coach Pat Fitzgerald. In 2021, however, the Wildcats finished 3-9. Fitzgerald has produced six seasons in which Northwestern has won eight or more games.
2022 score: Penn State 17, Northwestern 7
Vs. UMass, Oct. 14
UMass’ last and only matchup against Penn State in 2014 ended with the Nittany Lions winning 48-7. The Minutemen have gone 1-11 in each of the past two seasons and went winless 0-4 during a coronavirus-shortened season in 2020. Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown returned to UMass in November 2021 to become head coach. Brown served as UMass’ head coach from 2004-2008.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
