Note: This column originally appeared in Allied News 50 years ago, recalling the events that took place on Dec. 31, 1972.
In last Thursday's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette came the news that Roberto Clemente was working feverishly to raise money, food and clothing for the Managua disaster victims. A Puerto Rican television special by Roberto netted $48,000 in cash and tons of food and clothing, the report said.
On New Year's Eve, Roberto Clemente and four other people boarded a cargo plane loaded with supplies and left San Juan, Puerto Rico for Managua.
My doorbell awoke me January 1 as the hands on my clock reached toward 11 a.m. Probably one of my friends wanting to wish me a Happy New Year, I thought as I shuffled to the door.
It was a friend, all right, but the news he told me I didn't--I wouldn't--believe. I grabbed the radio and caught the end of the news report.
Words fail into insignificance. All of the tributes that we have heard somehow ring too shallow; they lack something.
Everyone knows of Clemente's achievements: batting titles, Gold Glove awards, Dapper Dan and Man-of-the-Year honors, his offensive and defensive records, and many others.
Many times this writer has received verbal abuse from Clemente fans who felt that because I did not agree with those who said he was the game's greatest player, I did not like or respect him at all.
But I did; I loved him as much as any other Pirate fan. In fact, there are six photos of Clemente hanging in my apartment.
To me, whenever I think of Roberto Clemente there come to mind three specific instances: once at old Forbes Field, I saw him grab a ball off the wall at the foul pole and from 300 feet fire it like a bullet to catcher Jerry May to cut down a surprised runner at the plate.
The other two memories happened this year. Once I was in the dugout when a lady asked for his autograph. Even though the players had already started out on the field, he took the time to oblige politely.
The third memory I'll always treasure is the picture of Clemente, hands on hips, standing on second base after collecting his 3,000th base hit last September.
Perhaps Willie Stargell stated best the kind of human being Roberto Clemente was: "Here was a man who, on New Year's Eve, was trying to help other people."
It's hard to believe that we'll never again witness that twist of the neck, the sliding, diving catch, the spin-around throw that were Clemente trademarks.
In his book The Human Comedy, author William Saroyan gives our spirits a lift through this quote, which could easily have been written about Clemente: "...try to remember that a good man can never die. You will see him many times again.... The person of a man may go, but the best part of him stays. It stays forever.... As long as we are alive, as long as we are together, as long as two of us are left, and remember him, nothing in the world can take him from us."
There have been and there will continue to be many tributes posthumously delivered. But Saroyan provides the best of all, because there was--no, there "IS"--there is only one Roberto Clemente.
Arriba!
