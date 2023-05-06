GROVE CITY - Twelve Grove City College men's lacrosse players scored goals Saturday night to help lift the Wolverines to a 27-3 home victory Saturday night over second-seeded Saint Vincent (15-3) in the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament title game at Robert E. Thorn Field.
It is Grove City's fourth consecutive conference crown. The Wolverines also earn the league's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Top-seeded Grove City stormed out to a 6-1 lead after one quarter, then broke open the game with a 10-goal blitz in the second period. Grove City led 16-3 at halftime.
Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone led Grove City's offensive outburst by scoring a season-high six goals. Sophomore attack Zachary Hougan and freshman attack Kobi Bui each fired in four goals.
The Wolverines also received two goals each from sophomore attack Matt Blythe, junior midfielder Luke Jayne, sophomore midfielder Alec Jones and sophomore midfielder Jason Muench.
Senior midfielder David Kraus, junior midfielder Griffen Agawa, sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski, freshman midfielder Boden Davidson and freshman attack Rigdon Greene also scored in Saturday night's victory.
Agawa, Bui, Zabroski and freshman attack Mac Faircloth all assisted two goals. Blythe, Gladstone, Greene, Hougan and freshman long stick midfielder Ryan Evans each tallied an assist.
Defensively, Grove City forced 27 Saint Vincent turnovers and limited the Bearcats to a 9-for-17 performance on clears. Bui, Evans, Muench, senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett and senior defender Brock Simmons all caused two turnovers.
Simmons led Grove City with five ground balls. Evans, senior goalie Jack Petit, senior faceoff specialist Max Chmura, freshman faceoff specialist Sean Mahoney and freshman midfielder Jackson Kennedy all collected three ground balls. Mahoney won 10 of 16 faceoffs.
Petit earned the win in goal by stopping seven shots. He played the first half, then closed out the final 66 seconds of the win. Junior Danny Stone stopped all five shots on goal faces in his 28:54 of action.
Grove City outshot Saint Vincent, 56-30. The Wolverines owned a 34-15 edge in shots on goal. Grove City finished with 16 turnovers. The Wolverines' 27 goals tied a season high. Grove City also scored 27 goals in a 23-goal win March 7 at Thiel in the conference opener.
Winners of four straight games, Grove City will make its fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The 38-team field will be announced Sunday night.
