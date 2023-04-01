The Farrell boys and Central Valley girls captured the titles on Saturday night at the 24th annual Buddy Guerino Underclassmen Tournament in Sharpsville.
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
* Farrell 53, Sharon 35 - Farrell freshman Danny Odem rifled in 33 points to power the Steelers to the championship.
Juelz Johnson also scored in double-digits for Farrell with 10 points.
Santino Piccirilli led Sharon with 15 points.
Farrell opened the tourney on Monday with a win over Mercer and then beat Sharpsville on Thursday to advance to the finals.
Sharon defeated Hickory on Tuesday and beat Rocky Grove on Thursday en route to the championship game.
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
* Central Valley 44, Lakeview 39 - Central Valley knocked off the defending champs to capture the title.
Izzy Miller and Dominique Douglas had 11 points each for Central Valley while Lily Seese and Italia Wilson added 10 points each.
Kendra Seddon led Lakeview with a game-high 16 points and Emma Marsteller scored 13.
Central Valley opened the tourney on Tuesday with a win over Laurel and then beat Sharpsville to advance to the finals.
Lakeview beat West Middlesex on Monday and Mercer on Tuesday to advance to Saturday title tilt.
Lakeview defeated Sharpsville, 37-31, for the tourney title last year.
CONSOLATION FINALS
BOYS
* Hickory 56, Mercer 35 - Rylan Dye rifled in 31 points to power the Hornets to a third-place finish at the annual tourney.
Daemyin Mattocks led the way for Mercer with 11 points.
Hickory opened the tourney on Monday with a win over Greenville and then lost to Sharon on Tuesday. In the consolation bracket, the Hornets beat Commodore Perry and Sharpsville before defeating Mercer on Saturday.
Mercer opened the tournament on Monday with a loss to Farrell. The Mustangs defeated Greenville, West Middlesex, and Rocky Grove before falling to Hickory.
GIRLS
* West Middlesex 46, Laurel 31 - The Big Reds finished third at the Guerino Tourney on Saturday.
Caitlin Stephens rifled in 24 points to lead the way for West Middlesex while Emma Mild scored 12.
Macy Cwyner led Laurel with 14 points.
WM lost to defending champ Lakeview on the opening night of the tourney. The Reds beat Sharpsville on Friday to advance to the consy finals.
Laurel fell to Central Valley on Tuesday and then beat Slippery Rock and Mercer before falling to WM.
BOYS AWARDS
MVP: Farrell's Danny Odem.
Most Promising Young Player: Hickory's Rylan Dye.
All-Tourney Team: Farrell's Julius Phillips, Mercer's Daemyin Mattocks, Sharon's Santino Piccirilli and Derek Douglas, and Sharpsville's Luke Staunch.
GIRLS AWARDS
MVP: Central Valley's Italia Wilson.
Most Promising Young Player: Lakeview's Leigha Marsteller.
All-Tourney Team: Central Valley's Dominique Douglas, Lakeview's Kendra Seddon, Sharpsville's Lily Palko, and West Middlesex's Caitlin Stephens and Emma Mild.
