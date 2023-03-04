NEW WILMINGTON — The game was tied in the closing minutes of the second quarter. The Farrell boys basketball team had battled back, but they needed a little push to get in front.
That’s when Nasir O’Kane jump-started a 9-0 run to get the Steelers in front. They went on to beat Kennedy Catholic 59-40 on Friday night in the Class 1A championship at Westminster College.
Farrell (20-4) got off to a slow start. However, much like they’ve done all year, they overcame the early run by the Golden Eagles.
Kennedy Catholic (13-10) led 8-2 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. That’s when the Steelers woke up offensively. Farrell battled back to take a 13-12 lead by the end of the opening quarter.
However, the Golden Eagles kept up with last season’s District 10 Class 2A title winners. Levi Hailstock split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 20 with 2:44 before halftime.
That’s when O’Kane took over offensively. He scored the next eight points of the game — two 3-pointers and a floater — to provide a spark to the Steelers. A free throw by Kien Wade closed the second-quarter scoring, giving Farrell a 29-20 lead at the break.
O’Kane finished tied with Kylon Wilson for tops among all scorers with 15 points. O’Kane also had a pair of rebounds and a pair of assists.
“(O’Kane’s) been in a slump lately as far as missing shots,” Farrell head coach Myron Lowe said. “It’s always good to see him make a few to get going. He was the key to spreading the lead out a little bit before the half.”
The Golden Eagles tried to string possessions together offensively, but the Steelers never let KC get to within nine points. A couple more short bursts of scoring by Farrell late in the third quarter had the Steelers leading 59-38 with just under two minutes to play in the period.
Neither team is eliminated from the playoffs. Both will advance to the state tournament with games on Friday.
“It’s not like we were gonna have a big parade if we won tonight. It’s a regular District 10 championship game,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Rick Mancino said. “Every game is important to us. We just gotta get ready for Friday.”
Thorsten Hart led the Golden Eagles with 13 points with a game-high seven boards, and Remington Hart added 10 points with six rebounds. Hailstock tallied nine points with two rebounds and an assist.
Lamont Samuels scored 13 points for the Steelers with a game-high four assists, and Danny Odem added six points and three rebounds. Malachi Owens grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
The Steelers have larger goals than winning a district title. Since the start of the season, they have aimed to make a deep run in the state tournament.
It’s the Steelers’ third time as the district champs, and the second under Lowe. Now Farrell takes the momentum from a strong District 10 tournament into the second half of the postseason.
“This is our third time (in a row as D-10 champs). This is my second. I just finished my second year,” Lowe said. “It’s good to get these, but the ultimate goal is to get that last (championship).”
––––––
D-10 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
KENNEDY 12 8 11 9 40
FARRELL 13 16 12 18 59
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T. Hart 5-0-0-13, R. Hart 3-3-4-10, Gwin 0-1-2-1, N. Ondo 0-2-2-2, Hailstock 1-7-12-9, Southward 1-2-3-5, B. Ondo 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: T. Hart 3, R. Hart 1, Southward 1. Totals: 10-15-23-40.
FARRELL – Matthews 1-3-3-5, Owens 1-0-0-2, Samuels 4-2-2-13, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Wilson 7-1-2-15, O’Kane 5-0-0-15, Odem 2-2-4-6, Wade 0-1-3-1, Bell 0-0-0-0, J. Harrison 0-0-0-0, L. Harrison 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 3, O’Kane 2. Totals: 21-9-14-59.
