Coach Myron Lowe’s Farrell High Steelers advanced to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals on Tuesday with an 86-65 win over Harmony at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Farrell jumped out to a 12-1 lead midway through the first quarter and led 21-13 after eight minutes of play. Harmony cut the lead to 31-29 late in the second quarter, but the Steelers held a 40-35 advantage at halftime.
Farrell rolled in the second half, outscoring the Owls 22-13 in the third quarter and 24-17 in the fourth frame.
Both teams had four double-digit scorers. Farrell (22-4) fired in 39 field goals in the game.
Nasir O’Kane led the way for District 10 champion Farrell with 18 points, Kylon Wilson and Lamont Samuels scored 16 each, Malachi Owens added 12 points, and Danny Odem chipped in eight.
Jack Bracken scored 23 points for Harmony (23-6), the No. 2 seed out of District 6, Cohlton Fry had 19 points, Anthony Maseto bucketed 13, and Lucas Tarnow contributed 10 markers.
Farrell lost to Elk County Catholic (65-53) in the second round last season.
The Steelers reached the PIAA quarterfinals in 2020 and were set to play Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, but the COVID pandemic wiped out the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship games.
Farrell advances to Friday’s state quarterfinals to play District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy, which routed Union-Rimersburg on Tuesday, 80-48.
PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
2ND ROUND
FARRELL 21 19 22 24 86
HARMONY 13 22 13 17 65
FARRELL – Matthews 3-0-1-6, Owens 6-0-0-12, Samuels 7-0-0-16, Wilson 7-2-4-16, Jones 1-0-0-2, O’Kane 7-2-2-18, J.Harrison 1-0-0-2, Bell 2-0-0-4, L.Harrison 0-0-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Odem 4-0-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, O’Kane 2. Totals: 39-4-9-86.
HARMONY – Fry 8-3-4-19, Maseto 5-0-1-13, Bracken 8-7-13-23, Tarnow 4-2-4-10, Perruso 0-0-0-0, Bailey 0-0-0-0, Hutton 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Maseto 3. Totals: 25-12-22-65.
