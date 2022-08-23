The dirt has been leveled, the drainage installed and the turf near completion and in more than a week, the Farrell High School football field will be in playing condition.
As of Monday afternoon, a sizable portion of the turf was put down, and Amp Pegues, Farrell’s athletic director and head football coach, expects most of the project to be completed by the end of the week.
The project, which cost more than $1 million, started in the summer. The Steelers decided to transition from grass to turf with a new track and a new scoreboard. After the construction is completed the Week of Aug. 29, the Steelers will join several schools in Mercer County with an artificial playing surface.
The installation of the turf is being handled by AstroTurf, a company headquartered in Dalton, Ga. Nevco is handling the construction of the scoreboard.
“The track will be done pretty soon, probably before this week is over,” Pegues said. “There’s a couple other additions that they have to do, but we’re looking pretty good for next week.”
Due to delays, the football field will not be ready in time for the Steelers’ opener against North East on Friday. Pegues reached out to Westminster College and Slippery Rock University to potentially find an alternate site for the short term. The Steelers will played their season opener with the Grape Pickers at Westminster, but they will host Ursuline on the new field the following week on Sept. 2.
Pegues said the track will be mostly completed in time for the game against the Irish. The track’s surface will need a couple weeks to settle, so the workers will return after the Ursuline game to take care of the finishing touches.
“That’s the time frame that we’re getting right now, and we’re looking pretty confident [for] that week,” Pegues said.
The matchup between the Steelers and Irish is one of the most anticipated of the football season. Both teams have state title aspirations — the Irish beat Brookfield 52-14 in their opener last Thursday — and Pegues is expecting a larger turnout for the home opener.
“They’re a very good program and we think we are too,” Pegues said. “There’s gonna be a lot of people that are gonna come just to see the stadium and see that marquee game.”
