NEW WILMINGTON – Courage is a common component of Westminster College football. It’s an expectation of Titans’ taskmaster Scott Benzel’s teams. But that served as little consolation following Saturday’ 17-14 Presidents’ Athletic Conference setback to Washington & Jefferson College.
“They never quit, and they continue to fight. But I expect that. That’s not a once-in-a-while thing. That’s who we are. That’s our program. That’s our young people here. That’s our coaches,” Benzel said from the Harold Burry Stadium/Memorial Field turf.
“We’re all looking to fight ‘cause we care – it means something. But it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to go out and win the game. But we’re gonna go out and fight every chance we get to play,” added Benzel.
Even after losing senior starting signal-caller Cole Konieczka to a high-ankle sprain late in the first half, Westminster was within one score of W&J with 1:23 remaining.
First-year backup quarterback Tyler McGowan tossed a 7-yard touchdown to senior Ryan Gomes, culminating in the latter’s dive for the pylon. Sophomore placekicker Aidan Johnston tacked on the second of his pair of PATs.
But W&J was able to recover the subsequent on-side kickoff, while Westminster had used its quota of time-outs and could not stop the clock.
The Titans’ tenacious defense tamed the Presidents’ high-powered offense, which was posting 42.6 points-per-game coming into the conference contest.
The first half’s lone score was a product of that, as sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) – situated in center field – pilfered Colton Jones’ 2nd-stanza pass, then tip-toed down the home sideline 77 yards for the Pick-Six with 1:33 remaining to intermission.
Butler had a handful of interceptions a year ago, and was chosen for the College Football America Yearbook Division III Preseason Starting Lineup entering this season.
However Washington & Jefferson (3-1 PAC, 5-1 overall) responded with a trio of 4th-frame scores, including Johnny O’Rourke’s two TD receptions.
With 12:44 remaining, Jacob Pugh passed 8 yards to O’Rourke, and the first of Deven Wyandt’s pair of PATs knotted the count at 7.
O’Rourke hauled in his second score with 7:58 left via a flea-flicker. Pugh passed to John Peduzzi behind the line of scrimmage, then the latter tossed to O’Rourke, who bulled into the end zone to complete the 24-yard play at the 7:58 mark.
W&J was aided by a hands-to-the-face penalty that provided the Presidents with a drive-sustaining first down. Pugh’s pass appeared to be picked off by senior Bryce Thomas, but the penalty negated the play.
Westminster’s fumbled ensuing kickoff set up Wyandt’s insurance 26-yard field goal with 4:27 remaining.
Butler, Thomas and senior linebacker Ian Barr pilfered passes for Westminster, and senior Nicholas Treloar, sophomore Joshua Elm, and junior Daniel Thimons logged quarterback sacks.
Under constant harassment by W&J’s defense, Konieczka connected on just 5 of 18 pass attempts for 35 yards. McGowan completed 5 of 12 attempts for 55 yards, the TD to Gomes and an interception. He and junior Tylon Eilam collaborated on a trio of passes for 36 yards on the 4th-quarter scoring drive.
Gomes gained 48 yards rushing and caught a pair of passes for 21 yards; senior Chevy Dawson led the Titans with 4 receptions for 24 yards, and sophomore speedster Jalen Washington added 2 catches for 44 yards, including a 35-yarder that set up Gomes’ score.
Defensively, Westminster (1-2 PAC, 2-3 overall) yielded just 226 yards (56 rushing). W&J’s Pugh passed 27 times, completing 15 for 151 yards, with his top targets being O’Rourke (5 for 55 yards), Anthony Rosati (4 for 33) and Ian Hansen (4 for 34). Raymond Holmes had a game-high 59 yards rushing.
End Alex Keith collected 2.5 sacks for W&J, while Adam Rudzinski recorded another, and Jaren Thimons partook in part of another. Bruno Fabryicki’s interception set up a Presidents’ score.
“We made too many mistakes. We just really haven’t found a way to play complementary football,” Benzel lamented. “We see spurts, but we just haven’t put that offense-defense- special teams together, and that’s what it takes to beat really good football teams.”
Coming into the contest Westminster was pacing the PAC in team defense. A week ago it contained Carnegie Mellon University to 105 total yards and without an offensive TD. The performance against W&J was equally as impressive.
“It’s a group that has a lot of pride,” Benzel said in praise of his defense. “I would honestly answer that by saying (the defense) would rather talk about the team. It’s about us as a team, win or lose. I think, if you’d ask everybody on the defense they’d say, if they gave up fifty points, but we won fifty-one to fifty, they’d be happy.
“But they’re a bunch of tough guys who like to go out and play,” Benzel added.
Westminster welcomes Thiel College for Homecoming next Saturday.
