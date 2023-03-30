The 24th annual Buddy Guerino Tourney continued on Thursday at Sharpsville High School with four boys games — two in the championship bracket and two in the consolation bracket.
Farrell and Sharon advanced with wins on Thursday and will square off in the championship game at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Hickory and Mercer grabbed wins and will play in the consolation semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Farrell 70, Sharpsville 27 — The Steelers defeated the Blue Devils in the championship bracket on Thursday night.
Danny Odem fired in 19 points to lead the way for Farrell and Juelz Johnson scored 10 points.
Luke Staunch led Sharpsville with 11 points.
• Sharon 72, Rocky Grove 35 — Mister Ham had 15 points for Sharon, Derek Douglas scored 14, and Santino Piccirilli added 11 points as the Tigers defeated Rocky Grove.
Landon Carter was the leading scorer for Rocky Grove with 13 points.
• Hickory 75, Commodore Perry 32 — Rylan Dye scored 16 points and Trevor Borowicz added 15 to lead the Hornets past the Panthers in consolation bracket play on Thursday.
Chris Mele Jr. added 13 points for Hickory and Ashton Boal scored 11.
Kyle Stringert led the way for Commodore Perry with 16 points and Xavier Williams bucketed 14.
• Mercer 71, West Middlesex 25 — Bubba Palmer led four double-digit Mercer scorers with 15 points as the Mustangs rolled past the Big Reds.
Tristan McCracken added 14 points for Mercer, Ben Godfrey scored 13, and Christian Grossman contributed 10 points.
John Partridge was the leading scorer for West Middlesex with 11 points.
––––––
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Consolation Semifinals
Boys: Hickory vs. Sharpsville, 5:15 p.m.
Boys: Mercer vs. Rocky Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls: Mercer vs. Laurel, 7:45 p.m.
Girls: Sharpsville vs. West Middlesex, 9 p.m.
––––––
NOTES
The boys consolation finals are set for 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The Farrell-Sharon championship game is slated for 6:45 p.m.
The girls consolation finals will start at 3 p.m. Saturday. The championship game between Lakeview and Central Valley is set for 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview captured the girls championship last year.
