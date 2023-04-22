Farrell's Lamont Samuels Jr. captured the long jump and Mercer's Willow Myers won the 1600 and 3200 on Saturday at the Rock Relays. The event was hosted by the Slippery Rock University track and field program.
The event at the William Lennox Track at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium featured teams from more than 40 high schools.
ROCK RELAYS
GIRLS
3200: Willow Myers Mercer 1st, 11:44.77
3200 Relay: Sharpsville (Laurel Aiello, Joanne Chiavazza, Lyndzie Springer, Ava Hurl) 7th, 12:35.32; Mercer (Maggie Jewell, Grace Johnston, Rieyn Lohr, Elizabeth Rowe) 8th, 12:56.65.
100 hurdles: Ondrea Young (Sharon) 2nd 16.31.
1600: Willow Myers (Mercer) 1st, 5:24.05.
400 relay: Sharpsville (Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Zamira Arnhold, Tamya Hubbard) 6th, 53.25.
400: Macie Steiner (Sharpsville) 3rd, 1:02.23.
300 hurdles: Ondrea Young (Sharon) 4th, 50.57.
800: Abby Douglas (Sharon) 8th, 2:38.61.
2000 Steeplechase: Maggie Jewell (Mercer) 3rd, 9:41.65; Joanne Chiavazza (Sharpsville) 7th, 10:25.36.
1600 relay: Sharpsville (Haley White, Savannah Hassan, Zamira Arnhold, Macie Steiner) 3rd, 4:23.43; Mercer (Natalie Davis, Ashlynn Heckathorn, Makiya Kohnen, Annie Rowe) 7th, 4:39.31; Sharon (Ondrea Young, Jasmine McGee, Megan Messina, Abby Douglas) 8th, 4:42.65.
Long jump: Ava Murcko (Reynolds) 6th, 15-8.
Triple jump: Ava Murcko (Reynolds) 2nd, 33-4 3/4; Camryn Baker (Sharon) 32-4 3/4.
Discus: Delani Berkson (Sharon) 2nd, 102-8.
BOYS
3200 relay: Reynolds (Theron O'Brien, Cody Hart, Gerardo Hernandez, Noah Reckart) 5th, 9:58.03.
100: Osiris Williams (Farrell) 7th, 11.58.
400 relay: Farrell (Jesean Boatwright, Jermaine Jackson, Julius Phillips, Lamont Samuels Jr.) 3rd, 45.21; Sharpsville (Kyle Vigotty, Niko Piccirilli, Rylan Piccirilli, Chance Miller) 8th, 47.23.
400: Chance Miller (Sharpsville) 4th, 54.26.
200: Chance Miller (Sharpsville) 2nd, 23.94; Osiris Johnson (Farrell) 8th, 24.57.
1600 relay: Sharpsville (Rylan Piccirilli, Kyle Vigotty, Tyler Schenker, Chance Miller) 8th, 3:49.86.
High jump: Ben Godfrey (Mercer) 2nd, 5-10.
Long jump: Lamont Samuels Jr. (Farrell) 1st, 21-8 1/4.
Triple jump: Cole Cunningham (Mercer) 3rd, 39-0 1/4; Bodhi Paknis (Sharon) 6th, 38-1 3/4.
