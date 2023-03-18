WEXFORD — The Farrell boys basketball team was playing with fire all season. Slow starts and poor free throw shooting was a frequent sight with the Steelers, especially in the playoffs.
The Steelers made their way through the regular season, District 10 tournament and the first two rounds of the Class 1A state playoffs despite the mistakes. However, they finally were unable to overcome the errors.
Farrell fell 80-50 to Imani Christian Academy on Friday night in a state quarterfinal at North Allegheny High School.
“Our coach preached everyday that we have to make free throws and limit the turnovers,’ senior guard Lamont Samuels said. “We missed a lot of free throws and turned the ball over a lot.”
The Saints (21-6) jumped on Farrell in the opening minutes. The Class 1A WPIAL champions started the game on an 11-0 run, and that grew to a 24-7 lead with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.
Farrell (22-5) continued to battle back, however. A pair of free throws by Dontaye Bell late in the second quarter cut the Saints’ lead to 33-24.
The Steelers also kept sophomore forward Alier Maluk off the court. The big man – who is 6-feet, 11 inches tall – picked up three fouls in the first half. His foul trouble also put the Steelers in the bonus.
However, the Steelers couldn’t keep pace with the Saints to put more pressure on the top-ranked team in state.
Leading 39-27 to start the third quarter, the Saints kept Farrell at a distance before a few mini runs in the late third and early fourth pushed the advantage to 60-42 to start the final quarter.
“I thought we were about to turn things around, but couldn’t get back,” Farrell head coach Myron Lowe said.
The Steelers held off the running clock for as long as possible, but a dunk by Maluk gave the Saints an 80-50 lead to start the mercy rule.
In addition to the slow start, the Steelers couldn’t take advantage of the Saints’ foul trouble. The Steelers shot 10-for-22 from the free-throw line, including 2-for-6 in the first half.
Imani Christian’s R.J. Sledge led all scorers with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Virgil Hall added 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out, Avery Wesley finished with 12 points and Dame Givner and Maluk each scored 10 points. Maluk also tallied three rebounds and five blocks.
Nasir O’Kane – who entered the game on a hot streak since the playoffs began – had trouble getting the ball through the hoop. The guard was averaging 15.5 points per game since the start of the district tournament. However, he was limited to six points on Friday.
“He was trying, he was just missing shots,” Lowe said. “It’s one of those days. Your shot ain’t falling, you gotta do something else to help out the team. He was just missing shots tonight.”
Samuels led the Steelers with 12 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists. Freshman Danny Odem added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds. Malachi Owens and Kylon Wilson each scored seven points. Owens grabbed five boards while Wilson had three.
Samuels said the program took a step forward in Lowe’s second season. The Steelers fell in the second round of the playoffs last season.
The Steelers faithful saw seven seniors take the court for the final time on Friday: Khanye Matthews, James Harrison, Leon Harrison, Kien Wade, Owens, Samuels, Wilson, O’Kane and Bell.
Farrell ended the season with 22 wins, was one of the final eight teams in the 1A bracket and won its third straight D-10 title. After the game, there was one takeaway Samuels had on the season.
“Don’t take high school sports for granted,” Samuels said.
PIAA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
FARRELL 12 15 15 8 50
IMANI 24 15 21 20 80
FARRELL — Mathews 1-0-0-2, Owens 3-1-5-7, Samuels 4-4-7-12, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Wilson 3-1-2-7, O’Kane 2-1-3-6, Odem 5-1-3-11, Bell 1-2-2-5, J. Harrison 0-0-0-0, L. Harrison 0-0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0-0, Rain 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 1, Bell 1. Totals: 19-10-22-50.
IMANI CHRISTIAN — Sledge 10-6-10-29, Wesley 5-0-0-12, Givner 4-2-5-10, Maluk 5-0-0-10, Hall 9-0-0-19, Williams 0-0-0-0, Hubbard 0-0-0-0, Burnette 0-0-0-0, Compton 0-0-0-0, Gordan 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Sledge 3, Wesley 2, Hall 1. Totals: 33-8-15-80.
